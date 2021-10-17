CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

The good, the bad and the ugly from Oklahoma's 52-31 win over TCU

By John Williams
 6 days ago
Though the final score may indicate a 21-point win for the Oklahoma Sooners, there were times the game felt closer than it was. TCU scratched and clawed to keep this game close, but the Sooners offense was too much, and the defense came up with timely stops.

So, as we do each week, let’s take a look at the good, the bad and the ugly from the Sooners Week 7 win over the TCU Horned Frogs.

The Good: A Star is Born

Where were you the night Caleb Williams took the college football world by storm?

Like many of you, I was with family, watching the game with my wife while my daughter was watching “Hotel Transylvania 3.”

Even though the 5-year-old isn’t entirely into football yet, she’ll still let out a hearty “Sooner” when called upon. And Williams provided more than enough of those moments to keep her intrigued by what was going on.

Williams has had about as strong a start to a college career as one could hope for. After helping the Sooners rally to beat the Texas Longhorns last week in a thriller in the Cotton Bowl, Williams topped that performance, going 18 of 23 for 295 yards and four touchdowns. He added a score on the ground and 66 rushing yards in a game the true freshman looked entirely in control of.

Even when it seemed like the TCU pressure was starting to mount, Williams responded with a big play or a bounce-back drive. On a night when the defense was dealing with many injuries in the secondary, Williams was the momentum killer.

The Oklahoma offense regularly responded to Horned Frogs scores with scores of its own, and TCU could never get the game as close in the second half as it was with a few minutes left to play before halftime (17-14).

It couldn’t have gone any better if someone had written the script. Things will get tough later in the season against Baylor, Iowa State, and Oklahoma State, but for now, it’s a strong beginning to what looks to be a promising career for the true freshman quarterback.

crimsonandcreammachine.com

Oklahoma Sooners Football: Caleb Williams shines as OU tops TCU, 52-31

Providing a follow-up to his performance against the Texas Longhorns was going to be no easy task, but freshman phenom Caleb Williams matched and exceeded expectations as the Oklahoma Sooners topped TCU by a score of 52-31. Williams opened the evening by completing eight consecutive passes, and he continued the...
247Sports

FINAL (W/ drive chart): Oklahoma 52 - TCU 31

The second half of the 2021 college football season is underway and, as for Oklahoma, the Sooners stand with a 6-0 record. However, several questions surround the squad as the quarterback situation and narrow wins have the attention of several. In terms of this Big 12 matchup, Oklahoma will look to make a statement and record another conference win in a meeting with TCU.
Oklahoma Daily

OU football: 3 takeaways from No. 4 Sooners’ 52-31 win over TCU

No. 4 Oklahoma (7-0, 4-0 Big 12) defeated TCU (3-3, 1-2) 52-31 in Norman on Saturday. The win improves the Sooners' win streak to 15-straight games dating back to last season, which is currently the longest in the country. It also moves OU to 10-1 against the Horned Frogs since they joined the Big 12 in 2012.
Oklahoma Daily

OU football: Twitter reacts to No. 4 Sooners 52-31 win against TCU, Caleb Williams' 5 touchdowns

No. 4 Oklahoma (7-0, 4-0 Big 12) ran away late from TCU (3-3, 1-2) 52-31 on Saturday evening in Norman. Freshman quarterback Caleb Williams made his first career start after becoming the hero of the Red River Showdown last week and didn't disappoint. Williams completed 18-of-23 passing for 295 yards and four touchdowns while rushing for 66 yards and another score.
