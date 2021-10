Mohamed Salah scored a second wonder goal in as many games and Roberto Firmino netted a hat-trick as Liverpool thrashed Watford in the Premier League in Claudio Ranieri’s first match in charge.Salah dribbled past several Watford defenders before curling the ball into the far corner for Liverpool’s fourth, just a couple of weeks after his stunning strike against Manchester City at Anfield. The match was over as a contest long before then, however, in what was a one-sided game at Vicarage Road. Sadio Mane scored Liverpool’s opener early on following Salah’s exquisite pass before Firmino doubled their lead before the...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 7 DAYS AGO