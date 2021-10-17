How To Choose The Right Breed Of Dog For Your Kids

Dogs are a man’s best friend, and they love to be around people. It makes sense that there would be breeds of dogs who enjoy making new friends! The Labrador Retriever is one of the most popular breeds in America for good reason; this breed is known for its intelligence, friendliness, and gentle demeanor. The beagle is another friendly favorite that loves to cuddle with its owner at home or on walks through the neighborhood. If you’re looking for a more active pup that enjoys playing with other dogs then consider getting an Australian shepherd or German shepherd puppy instead. These are just some ideas, here are a few more dogs that have been ranked as the most social dog breeds.

17 DAYS AGO