From defenses hell-bent on preventing Davante Adams from beating them (even though he still has been able to, to varying degrees in the first six games) to the absence of downfield threat Marquez Valdes-Scantling (who will miss his fourth straight game against Washington because of a hamstring injury sustained at San Francisco in Week 3) to a handful of deep balls that quarterback Aaron Rodgers didn’t put where he wanted to (including a pair of early season bombs to MVS that went awry), the Packers offense wants to get its downfield passing game to be more productive.

