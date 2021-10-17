CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Yemen’s Houthis advance in Shabwa and Marib

By Syndicated Content
kdal610.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleADEN (Reuters) – Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi movement said on Sunday it has seized new territory in the energy-rich provinces of Shabwa and Marib, gains confirmed by sources, as it presses an offensive likely to further complicate international peace efforts. Military spokesman Yahia Sarea said Houthi forces, who are battling...

kdal610.com

Comments / 0

Related
U.S. Department of State

Condemning the Houthis’ Disregard for Civilian Protection and Humanitarian Access in Abdiya, Yemen

The United States condemns the Houthi escalation around Marib, which demonstrates a flagrant disregard for the safety of civilians. The Houthis are obstructing movement of people and humanitarian aid, preventing essential services from reaching the 35,000 residents of Abdiya. Their actions add to an already dire humanitarian situation and have caused even more Yemenis to become internally displaced. The United States urges the Houthis to immediately permit safe passage for civilians, life-saving aid, and the wounded. As the UN stated this week, it stands ready with its partners to provide this much needed assistance to the people of Marib.
UNITED NATIONS
AFP

More than 100 Yemen rebels killed south of Marib: coalition

More than 100 Yemeni rebels have been killed south of Marib, the Saudi-led coalition said on Wednesday, reporting a heavy toll for the third straight day in fighting for the strategic city. Fighting for Marib, the internationally recognised government's last bastion in oil-rich northern Yemen, has left heavy casualties since the rebels renewed their campaign to seize Marib last month.
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

At least 134 Yemen rebels dead in latest Marib-area strikes: coalition

More than 130 Yemeni rebels have been killed in strikes south of Marib, the Saudi-led coalition said Tuesday, but the insurgents seized a district 25 kilometres (16 miles) south of the strategic city, according to military sources. Hundreds of Iran-backed Huthi rebels and government loyalists have died since fighting for Marib flared anew last month following a push in February. Marib city is the internationally recognised government's last bastion in oil-rich northern Yemen. Dozens of new strikes were carried out in the Abdiya district of Marib province, after the coalition said air raids the day before killed more than 150 rebels.
MIDDLE EAST
kdal610.com

At least two killed in blast at Yemen’s Aden -Reuters witness

ADEN (Reuters) – A large blast shook Yemen’s southern port city of Aden on Sunday when a vehicle exploded, killing at least two people. A Reuters witness saw two charred bodies at the scene. The governor of Aden and a government minister were in the area at the time but...
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Houthis#Yemen#Shabwa#Reuters#Saudi#The U S State Department#Sanaa#The United Nations#U N
UN News Centre

Humanitarian assistance stepped up on Yemen's west coast, amid clashes

Humanitarian assistance has been ramped up on Yemen's west coast where ongoing violence has increased the needs of communities displaced by years of conflict, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Wednesday. The response has primarily been focused on the two governorates of Ta’iz and Hudaydah, where active frontlines...
ADVOCACY
AFP

Saudi Arabia says aiming for zero carbon emissions by 2060

Top crude exporter Saudi Arabia will aim to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2060, its de facto ruler said Saturday, days before the COP26 global climate summit. The announcements come a day after UN chief Antonio Guterres said the current climate situation was "a one-way ticket for disaster", stressing the need to "avoid a failure" at the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow.
MIDDLE EAST
Washington Examiner

The US must expel Turkey's ambassador

Secretary of State Antony Blinken should declare Turkish Ambassador Serdar Kilic persona non grata. That action is necessary following President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's directive to declare U.S. Ambassador David Satterfield persona non grata. Erdogan took that action Saturday after a joint human rights statement by various Western nations. That statement on Monday called for the release of Osman Kavala. A civil society activist, Kavala has been imprisoned since 2017. But while Erdogan's government accuses Kavala of being a criminal extremist, his actual sin is activism against authoritarianism. Kavala was first tried as an instigator of criminal conduct during the summer 2013 Gezi Park protests in Istanbul. Although he was tried twice, Kavala was acquitted both times. This has upset Erdogan, who has used his politicization of the courts to keep Kavala imprisoned.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
Saudi Arabia
The Independent

Libya FM: Security, stability necessary to usher in new govt

Libya’s chief diplomat says the transitional government is working to hold long-awaited elections later this year, but security and political and economic stability are necessary for a peaceful transition to a new government. Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush’s comments came in an interview with The Associated Press late Friday in the capital of Tripoli She spoke a day after the Libyan government hosted a high-level conference aimed at resolving the country’s thorniest issues ahead of elections scheduled for late December.“To reach a peaceful transition, attention must be paid to the security and military affairs and to push the wheel...
MIDDLE EAST
kdal610.com

As Russia’s COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope

BIYSK, Russia (Reuters) – The beds at the intensive care unit at this Siberian hospital rarely stay empty for long. Doctors at Hospital No. 2 in the Russian city of Biysk are having to cope with an unprecedented surge of coronavirus patients, many of whom are unvaccinated. Doctors at the...
WORLD
AFP

Turkey's Erdogan orders expulsion of 10 ambassadors

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday told his foreign minister to expel the ambassadors of 10 countries, including Germany and the United States, who had appealed for the release of a jailed civil society leader. The envoys issued a highly unusual joint statement on Monday saying the continued detention of Parisian-born philanthropist and activist Osman Kavala "cast a shadow" over Turkey. The escalating row with the Western countries -- most of which are also NATO allies -- caps a torrid week for Turkey in which it was added to a global money-laundering and terrorism-financing blacklist and its currency plunged over fears of economic mismanagement and the risk of hyperinflation. "I have ordered our foreign minister to declare these 10 ambassadors as persona non grata as soon as possible," Erdogan said, using a diplomatic term meaning the first step before expulsion.
WORLD
kdal610.com

Turkish defence minister warns against alliances that harm NATO

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – NATO-member Turkey’s defence minister said the forming of alliances outside of NATO would harm the organisation, according to comments released on Saturday, after Greece and France agreed a defence pact last month. NATO allies Greece and France clinched a strategic military and defence cooperation pact in September,...
MILITARY
kdal610.com

NATO not ready for equal dialogue with Moscow – Russian defence chief

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s defence minister accused NATO on Saturday of gradually gathering forces near Russia’s borders and being unwilling to discuss European security with Moscow on equal terms, Interfax news agency reported. Shoigu’s comments were the latest sign of mounting tension between Russia and NATO after defence ministers from...
POLITICS
The Independent

Russian, Tajik troops hold joint drills near Afghan border

Russian and Tajik troops conducted joint drills Friday near Tajikistan's border with Afghanistan as part of efforts to prepare for possible security threats issuing from Afghanistan. The exercises at the Momirak firing range about 20 kilometers (12 miles) north of the Afghan border involved armored vehicles and helicopter gunships. It was part of weeklong war games that brought together about 5,000 troops and over 700 armored vehicles from Russia, Tajikistan and several other ex-Soviet nations, which are members of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a Moscow-dominated security pact.Tajik Defense Minister Sherali Mirzo said the drills were decided amid...
MILITARY
The Independent

Secrecy shrouds Afghan refugees sent by US to base in Kosovo

The U.S. is welcoming tens of thousands of Afghans airlifted out of Kabul but has disclosed little publicly about a small group who remain overseas: dozens who triggered potential security issues during security vetting and have been sent to an American base in the Balkan nation of Kosovo.Human rights advocates have raised concerns about the Afghans diverted to Camp Bondsteel in Kosovo over the past six weeks, citing a lack of transparency about their status, the reasons for holding them back and the question of what might become of any who can't be cleared to come to the U.S.“We...
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

Myanmar says it's committed to ASEAN peace plan, despite general's snub

(Reuters) - Myanmar’s military rulers pledged on Sunday to cooperate “as much as possible” with a peace plan agreed with ASEAN, despite a stern rebuke of the regional bloc for excluding the country’s top commander from a summit this week. In an announcement in state media on Sunday, the junta...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy