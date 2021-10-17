CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Helwagen Chat: Monday 8:30 p.m. (post questions here)

By Steve Helwagen
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBucknuts.com's Steve Helwagen will host his weekly Chat session at 8:30 p.m....

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Arch Manning recruitment coming down to 2 schools: reports

Arch Manning is going to be in the national spotlight for years to come and it goes beyond his famous last name as he’s proven to be one of the top high school quarterbacks in the nation. Beyond reading defenses, Manning’s biggest selection is going to be where he decides...
FOOTBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
The Spun

Look: Michigan Band’s Shot At Ohio State Is Going Viral

When we talk about college marching bands, we’re typically talking about Ohio State’s. This time, it’s the Michigan band that deserves recognition. During halftime of the Michigan-Northwestern game on Saturday, the University of Michigan marching band took a pretty hilarious shot at the Buckeyes. The band performed a beer pong...
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Veteran NFL WR Reportedly Announces Retirement

After spending a decade in the NFL, wide receiver Chris Hogan has decided to retire. On Saturday, the New Orleans Saints placed the veteran wideout on the reserve/retired list. Hogan received his first real opportunity in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills in 2012, but it wasn’t until he signed...
NFL
FanSided

College football media reacts to shocking D.J. Uiagalelei news

With Clemson football’s woes continuing to add up, the Tigers finally benched struggling quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei against Pitt. D.J. Uiagalelei’s first season as a starter for Clemson has been a study in filling impossible shoes. Unfortunately for the young quarterback, the mistakes and failing confidence caught up to him against...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#Football#Recruiting#Bucknuts Com#Chat#The Front Row
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaydownsouth.com

College football fans destroy Illinois-Penn State during OT game

College football’s “2-point shootout” model of overtime is not a hit – at least with two Big Ten teams. No. 7 Penn State and unranked 2-5 Illinois went to overtime in Happy Valley. After trading field goals, the Nittany Lions and Fighting Illini in the first 2 overtime periods, it went to 2-point conversion attempts in OT3. I.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Coach’s Brutal Decision Last Night

Colorado State had Utah State on the ropes on Friday night, but a foolish mistake in the closing seconds ultimately cost the Rams the game. After Colorado State gained 15 yards on a third-and-1o, the field goal unit rushed onto the field. However, that wasn’t necessary since there were 11 seconds remaining and Colorado State could’ve spiked the ball to stop the clock.
NFL
Lincoln Journal Star

Prep Extra Podcast: The playoff push is (officially) here. We handicap the race, preview Week 8 and rank our favorite football venues

Welcome to Episode 5 of the Prep Extra Podcast presented by The Lincoln Journal Star. On the latest episode of the Prep Extra Podcast, hosts Geoff Exstrom and Luke Mullin recap another crazy week of Nebraska high school football with Bennington continuing to keep a clutch on Class B while Lincoln East drops a high-scoring affair on the road.
LINCOLN, NE
Sporting News

The day Chuck Hughes died: Remembering the only NFL player to die in a game

The pass, on third and 1, sails incomplete as the clock ticks down in the fourth quarter. He had lined up on the right side of the formation as the Lions, trailing 28-23, try to mount a comeback against the rival Bears. He races downfield on a post pattern, but Greg Landry’s pass, intended for tight end Charlie Sanders, sails incomplete.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy