Helwagen Chat: Monday 8:30 p.m. (post questions here)

Arch Manning is going to be in the national spotlight for years to come and it goes beyond his famous last name as he’s proven to be one of the top high school quarterbacks in the nation. Beyond reading defenses, Manning’s biggest selection is going to be where he decides...
Back before she was an Instagram model with a ridiculous 4.5 million followers, Brittany Renner played soccer at Jackson State University. She’s back on campus and appears pretty fired up. Renner met with a number of Jackson State football players this week and also had a chat with head coach...
WBRZ sports anchor Matt Trent reported yesterday that Orgeron had "girlfriends" that would show up to practice. Sometimes, the kids of those girlfriends would interfere with practice and actually take part in team drills.
Just about every college football program in the country wants quarterback Arch Manning. But who does the five-star quarterback want?. No recruit is under a microscope like Arch Manning. Every visit he takes is watched with bated breath. Everything he says and does is followed by recruiting buffs hoping to...
Nick Saban is notoriously short-tempered when it comes to media interactions. But during his press conference on Wednesday night, it appears one reporter may have found a soft spot with the Alabama head coach. Aaron Suttles, a Crimson Tide beat writer for The Athletic, asked Saban a question on Zoom...
When we talk about college marching bands, we’re typically talking about Ohio State’s. This time, it’s the Michigan band that deserves recognition. During halftime of the Michigan-Northwestern game on Saturday, the University of Michigan marching band took a pretty hilarious shot at the Buckeyes. The band performed a beer pong...
After spending a decade in the NFL, wide receiver Chris Hogan has decided to retire. On Saturday, the New Orleans Saints placed the veteran wideout on the reserve/retired list. Hogan received his first real opportunity in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills in 2012, but it wasn’t until he signed...
With Clemson football’s woes continuing to add up, the Tigers finally benched struggling quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei against Pitt. D.J. Uiagalelei’s first season as a starter for Clemson has been a study in filling impossible shoes. Unfortunately for the young quarterback, the mistakes and failing confidence caught up to him against...
Allison Williams announced last month that she will not be on the sideline for ESPN college football games this season, and she thanked the network for supporting her decision. That network is now her former employer. The Daily Wire announced on Friday that Williams has signed with the media company...
The most popular topic in Baton Rouge these days is LSU football‘s coaching search. Tigers athletic director Scott Woodward is searching for a new head coach after the program announced that it will part ways with Ed Orgeron after the 2021 season. We still have a month and a half...
Being a football fan in the state of Michigan is not easy. When it comes to the NFL the Detroit Lions are really good at getting your hopes up and finding a new way of letting you down each week. I recently was able to move back home to the...
College football’s “2-point shootout” model of overtime is not a hit – at least with two Big Ten teams. No. 7 Penn State and unranked 2-5 Illinois went to overtime in Happy Valley. After trading field goals, the Nittany Lions and Fighting Illini in the first 2 overtime periods, it went to 2-point conversion attempts in OT3. I.
Colorado State had Utah State on the ropes on Friday night, but a foolish mistake in the closing seconds ultimately cost the Rams the game. After Colorado State gained 15 yards on a third-and-1o, the field goal unit rushed onto the field. However, that wasn’t necessary since there were 11 seconds remaining and Colorado State could’ve spiked the ball to stop the clock.
Welcome to Episode 5 of the Prep Extra Podcast presented by The Lincoln Journal Star. On the latest episode of the Prep Extra Podcast, hosts Geoff Exstrom and Luke Mullin recap another crazy week of Nebraska high school football with Bennington continuing to keep a clutch on Class B while Lincoln East drops a high-scoring affair on the road.
The pass, on third and 1, sails incomplete as the clock ticks down in the fourth quarter. He had lined up on the right side of the formation as the Lions, trailing 28-23, try to mount a comeback against the rival Bears. He races downfield on a post pattern, but Greg Landry’s pass, intended for tight end Charlie Sanders, sails incomplete.
Ohio State-Indiana will be a night game on ABC. The Big Ten East clash, which will take place Oct. 23 in Bloomington, Indiana, following the Buckeyes' Week 7 bye, is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. Ohio State has already played two night games to start the season, with...
