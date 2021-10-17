Here's the Best Earnings Season Trade to Make

From the August highs through mid to late September, the share price of Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) fell a whopping 28.8% to $18.51. Over the same period, or close to it, but from high to low, the stock underperformed, its best in class rival Nucor (NUE) at -27.5%, the Dow Jones US Steel Index at -24.7%, and the broader Materials sector select SPDR ETF (XLB) , at -9.5%. Slower global growth? Sure, the Chinese engine is sputtering, at least partially due to shifting priorities in Beijing. Below prior view domestic economic growth? No doubt about it. That said, demand for materials, ferrous and nonferrous metals alike only finds support should Congress get squared away and pass legislation around a larger spending package that hopefully includes a significant infrastructure build/rebuild.
