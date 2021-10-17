Here's the Best Earnings Season Trade to Make

Snap’s stock (NYSE: SNAP) is scheduled to report its fiscal Q3 2021 results on Thursday, October 21. We expect Snap to beat the consensus estimates for revenues, while its earnings will likely be in line with the consensus. The company has beaten consensus estimates for revenue and earnings for each of the last four quarters. In the past year the company has increased engagement as daily average users continue to increase every quarter. In Q2 2021, the company launched 177 million new international Discover Channels, including 36 in the UK and 24 in India, one of which is a partnership with Sony Pictures Network to launch five shows. For Q2 2021, Spotlight, the company’s newest platform surfacing the most entertaining Snaps from the community, saw daily active users grow by 49%, average daily content submissions tripled, and daily time spent per user in the U.S. grow by over 60% compared to the previous quarter. We expect the same to drive the third-quarter FY2021 results as well..

