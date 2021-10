As the leaves are changing and fall weather arrives, it’s hard to not think about doing some celebratory leaf peeping. Everyone knows that the autumn colors in New England are utterly unmatched, and Rhode Island has lots of gorgeous places to drive, bike, and walk through in order to hear that joyful crunch and see […] The post Take A Ride Through Rhode Island’s Fall Foliage On The Rail Explorer appeared first on Only In Your State.

LIFESTYLE ・ 11 DAYS AGO