Alabama State

Upon Further Review: Alabama 49, Mississippi State 9

By Christopher Walsh
 6 days ago
You wouldn't have known it but looking at the scores, but the way Alabama smothered Mississippi State over the past two meetings were completely different, especially on offense.

Alabama won last year 41-0, and then on Saturday 49-9.

Big plays were the keys both times, yet from very different approaches.

"Last year, the big plays we made against them we threw the ball over their head," Nick Saban said. "The big plays we made today we caught the ball and ran with it, and because we took a couple shots early in the game and they really played soft, but Jameson's [Williams] long run was nothing but a curl. But because they were playing off of him, he was able to catch it and run with it.

"I think that's how we made the explosive plays today, I think our play-action game was good. We still struggled sometimes with our protection, got sacked a couple times. But I was really pleased with the way our guys caught it and ran with it and made some explosive plays."

All four Bryce Young's touchdown throws were of the catch-and-run variety, for, in order, 46 75, 51 and 29 yards. Consequently, he threw for 348 yards, and combined with having no turnovers finished with an impressive passer rating of 223.0.

Overall, Alabama had a whopping 252 yards after the catch, and 543 yards of total offense.

"It helps a lot," Young said about the yards after catch. "We have guys, as dynamic as they are, our job is just to get them the ball — try and get them the ball in a place where they run and be special.

"We saw that a lot tonight.

Play of the Game: Safety Jordan Battle's pick six set the tone, especially when he ran over the quarterback en route to the end zone. It was the first two

Player of the Game: Bryce Young had four touchdown passes and John Metchie III made seven catches for 117 yards and one TD, but the night belonged to linebacker Will Anderson Jr. He became just the third player in Alabama history to record at least four sacks in a game and the first since 1988. Derrick Thomas had five sacks at Texas A&M and four sacks at Kentucky, both in 1988, while Leroy Cook had four sacks against Tennessee in 1975.

Statistic of the Game: Young didn't have a third-down incompletion, going 7-for-7 for 133 yards and three touchdown. Only one pass didn't result in a first down and he also took a sack. Overall, Alabama was 12-for-16 on third down conversions.

Five things of note

1] The tight ends

Neither Cameron Latu nor Jahleel Billingsley finished with a reception, which was a little surprising considering that they combined to score seven touchdown during the first six games of the season. It wasn't like were excluded from the play-calling either, Young targeted them four times. Those were four of his eight incompletions.

2] Yards after the catch leaders

Alabama was led by running back Brian Robinson Jr. with 76, followed by Jaemson Williams with 63, Traseshon Holden 59 and John Metchie III at 50. Those were also the four players to score receiving touchdowns.

3] LaBryan Ray returns to lineup

Defensive lineman LaBryan Ray, who hasn't played a full season since 2018 due to a variety of injuries, made his first start since the Ole Miss game last season. Ray finished with one tackle.

4] When 300 is not 300

It's not very often you'll see a team tally 300 or more passing yards and fail to reach the end zone, but that's what the Bulldogs did. It's even rarer to see the same team finished wither fewer than 300 total yards.

Here's the explanation: MSU finished with exactly 300 passing yards, going 35-for-55, and leading to an average per attempt of 5.5 yards.

Because sacks count against the run in the college game, and Alabama had seven for 53 yards, Mississippi State finished statistically with minus-1 rushing yard. So the Bulldogs had 299 total yards.

Incidentally, the Crimson Tide averaged 12.4 yards per pass attempt, and 17.4 yards per completion even though Young didn't throw a lot of deep balls.

5] Crimson Tide domination

Over the last four meetings with Mississippi State, which includes the final year of the Dan Mullen era with the Bulldogs, Alabama is 4-0 with a points advantage of 152-16. The lone MSU touchdown was scored by Kylin Hill on a 1-yard run in 2019.

Crimson Tide Roll Call: October 23, 2021

Football: Alabama vs Tennessee (Homecoming), Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6 p.m. CT, ESPN, Live Audio, Live Stats. Volleyball: Alabama at South Carolina, Columbia, S.C., 2 p.m. CT, SEC Network+, Live Stats. Crimson Tide Results. Swimming & Diving: The Alabama men defeated Birmingham-Southern 194-91, while...
Scenes From Homecoming Weekend: Tennessee at Alabama

Throughout the weekend, BamaCentral will be adding off-the-field photos and videos from Alabama's homecoming weekend. This year's 2021 homecoming theme is "Together We Rise". 39 Images. 51 Images. Alabama wrapped up a week of special events on Saturday, which included everything from a concert to the traditional homecoming parade.
Live Updates: No. 4 Alabama vs Tennessee

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After its 49-9 victory against Mississippi State last Saturday, Alabama football looks to continue its momentum this weekend against the Tennessee Volunteers. Since arriving to Tuscaloosa in 2007, Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban has not lost to the Volunteers. With the streak now at 14-straight victories...
All Things CW: Home Cooking May Help With What Ails Alabama Offense, Drops

There was a moment during Alabama's game at Mississippi State that was very telling regarding the Crimson Tide's recent drop issues. Redshirt junior tight end Cameron Latu was open along the Alabama sideline, and even though the pass was high all he had to do was jump up and make the catch. Only he didn't, and the frustration on his face and through his body language displayed how far his confidence has fallen.
Alabama Game Week Scouting Report: Tennessee Safety Trevon Flowers

The last time Alabama and Tennessee played, Volunteers safety Trevon Flowers had a very busy night. He ended up with a team-high 10 tackles and forced a fumble, but Alabama still won in a route, 48-17. The Crimson Tide tallied 587 yards of total offense, including 417 passing, even though standout Jaylen Waddle suffered what was thought to be a season-ending ankle injury on the opening kickoff (he was able to play some in the national championship game).
Video from Alabama's Homecoming Pep Rally

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. —It was a night full of fanfare on the quad on the campus of the University of Alabama as the school hosted the homecoming pep rally and bonfire for the first time since 2019.
Notebook: 2021 Tide Tipoff at Foster Auditorium

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama men's and women's basketball hosted Tide Tipoff on Friday night inside Foster Auditorium. The even marked the first opportunity for both teams to showcase their talents in front of fans and students ahead of the 2021-22 season.
Crimson Corner: J.D. Davison has Arrived

It's been a long time since this much excitement ahead of an Alabama basketball season. While there was certainly a degree of anticipation ahead of the 2020-21 season, this season has fans rearing for the Crimson Tide to take to the court. Following Alabama's SEC regular-season and tournament titles and...
Crimson Tikes: Humoridor

'Cause I've been waiting for a while for a shot like this. "Crimson Tikes" is the brainchild of Anthony Sisco, who is passionate about all things Crimson Tide. Although his career paths have taken him in different directions, the cartoon centered around Alabama athletics has been a labor of love for the past few years.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Ahead of No. 4 Alabama football's game this weekend against Tennessee, Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban offered a final injury update for the week. For linebacker Drew Sanders, Saban revealed that he is highly doubtful for Saturday's game against the Volunteers. For defensive lineman Byron Young, though, the outlook was far more positive.
The Third Saturday in October. The coined term for one of the oldest rivalries in college football still has a way of conjuring memories — both good and bad — for fans of both Alabama and Tennessee. Dating back to 1901 when the teams first played to a 6-6 tie in Birmingham, the annual rivalry game used to represent the highest level of mid-season pageantry and tradition that the sport had to offer.
