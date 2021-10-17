CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

UCLA turns tide in fourth quarter, beats Washington 24-17

By Ben Bolch, Los Angeles Times (TNS)
hillcountrynews
hillcountrynews
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Little has come easy for UCLA this season, and this was no different. Seemingly on the way to a runaway victory against...

www.hillcountrynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Angry Tennessee fan holding a boot goes viral during Alabama game

Tennessee Football coverage presented by — Tennessee fans have generated as much chatter in recent Volunteer games as the UT players on the field. This year’s “Third Saturday in October” game is in Tuscaloosa. One UT fan who made the trip to enemy territory went viral on Twitter thanks to the ESPN cameras.
ALABAMA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tennessee defeats Alabama, remains unbeaten

No. 2 Tennessee defeated Alabama, 51-0, Friday night in Tuscaloosa. The Vols’ rugby team remains unbeaten during the 2021 fall season. Tennessee kicked off its 2021 fall schedule at Ohio State on Sept. 4, winning 30-23 against the Buckeyes. UT was also victorious at Cincinnati on Sept. 5, defeating the Bearcats 22-0.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Sports
Local
Washington Football
State
Washington State
Local
Washington College Sports
National football post

UCLA prepares for loud Washington crowd

As UCLA began preparing for its game at Washington, a grunge-themed playlist of Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit,” Pearl Jam’s “Even Flow” and the Foo Fighters’ “My Hero” blared through the speakers on the practice field. It was a nod to Seattle being the home of the genre and the...
WASHINGTON STATE
uclabruins.com

Bruins Win at Washington, 24-17

SEATTLE, Wash. – Dorian Thompson-Robinson found the endzone three times, twice through the air and once on the ground, for 270 total scrimmage yards in UCLA's 24-17 road victory over Washington at Husky Stadium on Saturday night. Thompson-Robinson saved his best drive for the fourth quarter, capping a 13-play, and...
WASHINGTON STATE
247Sports

Washington-UCLA: A recent history

The series history between UCLA and Washington goes back to 1932, where the Huskies won the first four games. After that, it's been mostly in the Bruins' favor. UCLA got its first win in the series in 1938 with a 13-0 win in Los Angeles. But the last two times the teams met, in 2017 and 2018, UW has gone back to winning ways. UCLA enjoys a eight-game edge in the series, with 40 wins, 32 losses, and two ties in 74 all-time games against Washington. The Bruins have taken that lead relatively recently, having won 13 of the last 18, with many recent games having been comebacks.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
ourcommunitynow.com

UCLA at Washington odds, picks and prediction

The Washington Huskies (2-3, 1-1 in Pac-12) host the UCLA Bruins (4-2, 2-1) Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the UCLA vs. Washington odds and lines, and make our expert college football picks,
WASHINGTON STATE
247Sports

The players and coaches talk about Washington's 24-17 loss to UCLA

On the turnover situation and if there needs to be a change at quarterback... “Not at this point, no I do not [believe Dylan Morris should be benched]. We got to go back and watch the film and see how they went down. We’re not going to play perfect but we got to see how our protection was, how the route was, interceptions aren’t always on the quarterback. Sometimes that’s just the knee-jerk reaction."
WASHINGTON STATE
dawgsports.com

Fourth Quarter Open Thread

The ‘Dawgs haven’t had to play a full four quarter game since the opener against Clemson. But this batch of Tigers also refuses to go quietly. The Bulldogs are fifteen minutes of Smart, poised football away from another big win in the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry. Let’s finish this one up.
FOOTBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
oc-breeze.com

UCLA beats Washington while USC idles ahead of Notre Dame game

Although UCLA and Washington had similar times of possession, the Bruins dominated the Huskies in rushing yards and converted 3 fourth downs to come out on top at Husky Stadium, 24-17. Washington was first on the scoreboard with a 25-yard field goal by Peyton Henry in the first quarter. UCLA...
WASHINGTON STATE
hornsillustrated.com

Texas losses to OSU 32-24 in another fourth quarter battle

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas loses to OSU 32-24 even though they put up 317 total yards offense in 60 plays while possessing the ball for 26:17 minutes. Texas held a lead until the fourth quarter when OSU scored 16 points to Texas going scoreless. OSU put up 398 yards of total offense in 82 plays while possessing the ball for 33:43 minutes in front of a crowd of 99,916 at DKR.
TEXAS STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Hurricanes beat No. 18 N.C. State to end Miami’s losing streak to Power Five programs

When asked about N.C. State’s dominant defense earlier in the week, Miami Hurricanes quarterback Tyler Van Dyke told reporters, “I don’t think they can really stop us.” While the Wolfpack provided Miami with plenty of resistance on Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium, Van Dyke backed up his comments with the best offensive performance of his young career en route to ending UM’s losing streak against ...
MIAMI, FL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Thompson-Robinson has 3 TDs, UCLA tops Washington 24-17

SEATTLE (AP) — Dorian Thompson-Robinson carried UCLA long enough for freshman Devin Kirkwood to make the first big play of his college career. Thompson-Robinson threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, Kirkwood came up with a critical interception inside the final 5 minutes, and UCLA beat Washington 24-17 on Saturday night.
WASHINGTON STATE
Sports Illustrated

Five Takeaways: No. 9 Oregon Beats California 24-17

Oregon outlasted California 24-17 to improve to 5-1 on the season, but there are still concerns about the direction of this program after the crowd booed the offense during the game. Here are five takeaways to break it all down. 1. Kayvon Thibodeaux is insane. He only played one half...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KHQ Right Now

Coming off a bye week Washington's porous defense will need to stop the run to beat UCLA

SEATTLE – While its exact origin is disputed, American humorist and writer Mark Twain is frequently credited with the aphorism: “History doesn’t repeat itself, but it often rhymes.”. Which means, while details change, circumstances change, settings change, names change, similar events will essentially recycle. For example:. Washington’s defense knew it...
WASHINGTON STATE
hillcountrynews

hillcountrynews

Cedar Park, TX
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
240K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for northwest suburban Austin, Texas, including Cedar Park, Leander, Round Rock, Lago Vista and Jonestown

 https://www.hillcountrynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy