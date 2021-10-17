UCLA turns tide in fourth quarter, beats Washington 24-17

The series history between UCLA and Washington goes back to 1932, where the Huskies won the first four games. After that, it's been mostly in the Bruins' favor. UCLA got its first win in the series in 1938 with a 13-0 win in Los Angeles. But the last two times the teams met, in 2017 and 2018, UW has gone back to winning ways. UCLA enjoys a eight-game edge in the series, with 40 wins, 32 losses, and two ties in 74 all-time games against Washington. The Bruins have taken that lead relatively recently, having won 13 of the last 18, with many recent games having been comebacks.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO