Gritty shows Khiree Stewart how to play ice hockey

The Riverton Ice Hockey Association announced the passing of the vice president of the RIHA Board, Jason Anderson. The update was posted to the Riverton Ice Hockey Association Facebook Page on Tuesday saying “He was a selfless man that enriched the lives of so many around him. If you have enjoyed playing or watching hockey in Riverton over the past 6 years, you can thank Jason for that. He was the one who spent countless hours at the rink ensuring that the youth of Fremont County could enjoy a quality skating experience. He was the one working through freezing cold nights at the rink late into the morning hours making ice. He was the one who emptied the garbage’s around the rink. He was the one that swept out the locker rooms. He was the one that slept at the rink setting his alarm every hour so he could wake up and Zam the ice so it would be ready for games in the morning. He will be missed beyond words by everyone that had the privilege of knowing him. It is time for us to take care of his family like he took care of us all these years.”

