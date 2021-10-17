CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Gritty shows Khiree Stewart how to play ice hockey

phl17.com
 6 days ago

Gritty met up with our Khiree Stewart at the...

phl17.com

coloradohockeynow.com

How Hockey is Reaching New Audiences

Ice hockey isn’t the most popular sport in the world, but it’s in the top 10. In North America, the NHL is one of the biggest sporting organizations around, with 3.6 million viewers tuning in to watch the final game of the 2021 Stanley Cup. But the NHL must keep...
NHL
#Hockey Team#The Wells Fargo Center
wrrnetwork.com

Riverton Ice Hockey Association Mourns Long-time Supporter

The Riverton Ice Hockey Association announced the passing of the vice president of the RIHA Board, Jason Anderson. The update was posted to the Riverton Ice Hockey Association Facebook Page on Tuesday saying “He was a selfless man that enriched the lives of so many around him. If you have enjoyed playing or watching hockey in Riverton over the past 6 years, you can thank Jason for that. He was the one who spent countless hours at the rink ensuring that the youth of Fremont County could enjoy a quality skating experience. He was the one working through freezing cold nights at the rink late into the morning hours making ice. He was the one who emptied the garbage’s around the rink. He was the one that swept out the locker rooms. He was the one that slept at the rink setting his alarm every hour so he could wake up and Zam the ice so it would be ready for games in the morning. He will be missed beyond words by everyone that had the privilege of knowing him. It is time for us to take care of his family like he took care of us all these years.”
NHL
vtcynic.com

Colgate men’s hockey beats UVM on home ice

Colgate University (2-0-0) men’s hockey defeated UVM (0-1-0) at the Gutterson Fieldhouse with a final score of 5-3 on Oct. 8. The Raiders dominated the first period. Their skaters had 14 shots at net and made sharp passes to evade Catamount attempts to forecheck and win the puck. Vemont attempted a comeback in the third, but Colgate goaltender Carter Gylander made saves and stifled that attempt.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Yardbarker

New York Rangers opt to not name a captain after saying they would for months

The New York Rangers have decided that the time isn’t right to name a captain. Instead, the announced today that they will be going with six alternate captains. Artemi Panarin, Chris Kreider, Mika Zibanejad, Jacob Trouba, Ryan Strome and Barclay Goodrow are their six alternates. Three will wear the A at home, and three others will wear it on the road. The two newest alternates (Strome and Goodrow) are not likely in the mix for the next captain.
NHL
hurstathletics.com

Men's Hockey Starts Atlantic Hockey Play

Erie, Pa—The Mercyhurst Men's Hockey team hits the ice at the Mercyhurst Ice Center for the first time this season. The Lakers host Atlantic Hockey foe Holy Cross in a two-game series starting Friday. The Matchup. The Lakers have matched up with Holy Cross 64 times and the Lakers hold...
ATLANTIC, PA
Ice Hockey
NHL
NHL Teams
Philadelphia Flyers
Hockey
Sports
94.3 WCYY

UMaine Women’s Ice Hockey Nipped by UConn 1-0

The UMaine Women's Hockey Team was nipped by UConn Friday afternoon at the Alfond in Orono 1-0 The score was deadlocked at 0-0 through the 1st period, until Viki Harkness scored the lone goal of the game in the 2nd period at the 12:51 mark. She was assisted by Natalie Snodgrass and Taylor Wabick.
ORONO, ME
New Jersey Herald

An NJ state champion will be crowned in girls ice hockey for the first time this winter

ROBBINSVILLE — It’s game on for girls ice hockey in New Jersey, but it’s game over for football coaches who are trying to game the playoff system. At Wednesday’s New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association executive committee meeting, the organization approved a pilot program to crown a state champion in girls ice hockey this winter. NJSIAA executive director Colleen Maguire said she expects to have 16 girls ice hockey teams this season with the potential addition of Montclair High School.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
greenwichfreepress.com

Heron Named Girls Ice Hockey Coach at Greenwich High School

Brooke Heron was named the Head Girls Ice Hockey Coach by Greenwich High School Athletic Director Gus. Heron is replacing Alex Lerchen, who resigned at the end of last season after many successful years as. head coach of the Cardinals. Ms Heron has always been connected to ice hockey as...
GREENWICH, CT
Anchorage Daily News

Anchorage Wolverines hockey team wins their first game on home ice

The Anchorage Wolverines beat Springfield Jr. Blues 6-2 in front of a capacity crowd at Ben Boeke Ice Arena on Friday night. The Wolverines are Alaska’s third team in the North American Hockey League, a Tier II junior league for hockey players under the age of 21. Additional games will be held on Saturday and Sunday at Ben Boeke.
ramaponews.com

Men's ice hockey team falls just short of an upset

The Ramapo College men’s ice hockey team lost a heartbreaker against Quinnipiac University 3-2 in overtime on Saturday, Oct. 16 at the Ice Vault Arena. Coming into the night as underdogs, Ramapo was looking to upset the undefeated Bobcats, but to no avail. The loss is the first of the year for the Roadrunners, who now stand at 2-1.
COLLEGE SPORTS
NCAA.com

2022 NCAA DI men's ice hockey bracket predictions

The 2021-22 men's college hockey season has begun, and with that, let’s fast forward to the end of the season and project what the bracket could look like for the national tournament. No chance any of these are wrong, right?. Let’s lay a few ground rules for this. There are...
COLLEGE SPORTS
alleghenycampus.com

Gators on ice: club hockey returns for fall season

After only having a few practices so far this season, club hockey is on their way to their first couple of games. The team practices on Mondays at 9:30 p.m. and Thursdays at 7:45 p.m., for about an hour each at the Meadville Area Recreation Center. After not being able...
SPORTS
Battalion Texas AM

A&M Ice Hockey in battle back to top in weekend home opener

The A&M Ice Hockey team is looking to showcase a return to championship-style play against a familiar foe on the ice in College Station during a Friday and Saturday double match-up. Currently 4-2 for the season, the maroon and white will host East Texas Baptist University on Oct. 15-16 at...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
AccuWeather

Hockey team to play on an ice rink unlike any other

The Kalamazoo Wings have been using a unique element at their hockey games for decades -- colorful ice. Now, after taking a hiatus due to COVID-19, the team has become even more ambitious and is set to be the first team to ever paint their ice a vibrant rainbow for an upcoming game in January.
NHL
kvrr.com

Love for hockey leads to wedding in Fargo ice arena

FARGO (KVRR) – A Fargo couple’s love for hockey took center stage when they got married over the weekend. Katie and John Fugle were married Saturday at the H.A. Thompson & Sons Arena in north Fargo. Some members of the wedding party, including John, wore skates during the ceremony. The...
FARGO, ND

