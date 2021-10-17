CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennessee State

Tennessee chancellor issues statement on fans trashing Ole Miss sideline

By Jonathan Wagner about 11 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gidfz_0cTxdSe200
Bryan Lynn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images.

After Tennessee fans threw trash and other objects at the Ole Miss sideline on Saturday night, chancellor Donde Plowman has issued a statement on the unfortunate incident.

“I am astonished and sickened by the behavior of some Vol fans at the end of tonight’s game,” Plowman tweeted. “Good sportsmanship must be part of who we are as Volunteers. Behavior that puts student athletes, coaches, visitors, and other fans at risk is not something we will tolerate.”

Plowman joins Tennessee athletic director Danny White and SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey in releasing statements on the incident. Fans started trashing the field after Tennessee failed to convert a fourth down conversion, giving Ole Miss the ball.

White, Sankey statements on the incident

White said in a statement that he was disappointed that Tennessee fans threw trash towards the Ole Miss sidelines. He called the incident “unacceptable” and later went on to apologize to Ole Miss on behalf of Tennessee.

“On behalf of the University of Tennessee, I’d like to apologize to the Ole Miss football program and congratulate their student-athletes on a hard fought win,” White said. “I spoke with Keith Carter after the game and expressed that same sentiment to him.”

Sankey said that the SEC will be reviewing the incident. The conference will impose appropriate penalties to ensure this doesn’t happen again.

“We will review existing Conference policies and the Commissioner’s authority to impose penalties and communicate with the leadership at the University of Tennessee – and all of the SEC’s member universities – to make certain this situation is not repeated,” Sankey said.

Tennessee falls to 4-3 on the year and 2-2 in the SEC while Ole Miss improves to 5-1 overall and 2-1 in the SEC. Fans hit Ole Miss coach with a golf ball during the chaos. Kiffin also caught an errant water bottle.

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

WATCH: Tennessee answers controversial score with this bomb

After a controversial call for an Alabama touchdown did not go in favor of Tennessee, the Volunteers responded in a huge way. The Crimson Tide scored on a quarterback scramble by quarterback Bryce Young, putting them up 31-17 early in the fourth quarter. The Volunteers responded with this 70-yard strike to bring them back within seven.
TENNESSEE STATE
On3.com

WATCH: Henry To'o To'o celebrates after beating former team

Alabama linebacker Henry To’o To’o celebrated the team’s 52-24 victory over Tennessee on Saturday with a victory cigar, celebrating with Alabama’s students. To’o To’o began his college career with Tennessee, before joining Alabama this season through the transfer portal. Henry To’o To’o and Alabama win, smoke victory cigars. “Smoke ’em...
NFL
On3.com

Nick Saban hammers team for first-half mistakes despite lead

Alabama head coach Nick Saban hammered his team for mistakes they had made during the first half during his halftime interview as they left the field. The Crimson Tide led Tennessee 21-14 at the half, despite several key mistakes that were a cause for frustration for their coach. Nick Saban...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Football
On3.com

WATCH: Nick Saban goes nuclear vs Tennessee

Alabama head coach Nick Saban went nuclear on the sideline as his team’s mistakes led to another penalty against Tennessee, amidst growing frustration at his team’s frustration. In the third quarter as Alabama took the field for a new drive, they committed a delay of game penalty that drove their coach into an animated fit on the sideline.
TENNESSEE STATE
On3.com

WATCH: 57-yard touchdown by JaVonta Payton following Alabama penalty

Tennessee took the lead against Alabama with a 57-yard touchdown catch by JaVonta Payton after an Alabama penalty extended their drive. On a Tennessee punt attempt on 4th-and-23, Alabama received a roughing the kicker penalty that kept Tennessee’s drive alive. The touchdown was to JaVonta Payton, as Sideline CFB corrected...
NFL
On3.com

WATCH: Alabama caps off methodical drive with a score

The Alabama Crimson Tide are squaring off against their biggest SEC rivals in the Tennessee Volunteers. After forcing a Volunteer punt on their first drive, the Crimson Tide marched 85 yards down the field for the first score of the game. The drive was capped off by an eight-yard touchdown run by running back Brian Robinson.
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

Top Plays from the First Half of the 2021 Kentucky Football Season

Man, the first half of the 2021 Kentucky football season sure was fun. The BBN witnessed a win over Florida in Lexington to start the season 6-0 for the first time since 1950. Before we focus all of our attention to the final five games of the season, let’s look back at the six of the top plays from the first seven games of the Wildcats’ season, one for each win.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ole Miss Football#American Football#Sec
On3.com

Liam Coen is generating buzz in first year at Kentucky

Through seven games, Kentucky has made legitimate strides under first-year offensive coordinator Liam Coen. The 35-year-old assistant came to Lexington from the Los Angeles Rams and brought a modern playbook with him. The numbers still aren’t great (Kentucky is No. 66 nationally in scoring offense and No. 45 nationally in...
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Nick Saban gives vague status update on Agiye Hall

Alabama wide receiver Agiye Hall wasn't dressed for the game against Tennessee on Saturday night. The reason for his absence was unclear -- and speaking candidly, there wasn't much clarity provided by Nick Saban after the 52-24 victory.
FOOTBALL
On3.com

LOOK: Arch Manning signing autographs on Ole Miss visit

Saturday may be a celebration of Eli Manning in Oxford, Miss. But all eyes are on his nephew Arch Manning, the No. 1 recruit in the 2023 recruiting cycle. The five-star quarterback is at Ole Miss for a visit this weekend. Before the game, Manning was spotted on the sidelines signing autographs for fans.
NFL
On3.com

Tyree Johnson leaves South Carolina game with injury

While Texas A&M absolutely throttled South Carolina tonight 44-14, they may have suffered a major loss. One of the Aggies’ best defenders had to be helped off the field on Saturday night. Defensive end Tyree Johnson, one of the best pass rushers on the Aggie roster, was helped off the field by trainers late in the third quarter.
NFL
On3.com

WATCH: Kentucky commit Keaten Wade has a 99-yard Pick Six

The Wade Twins are highlight-making machines. Every Friday night it feels like the Kentucky commits do something that has never been done before on a football field. They saved their best to celebrate their 18th birthday. Keaten Wade is a 6-foot-5, 225-pound athlete that is the No. 300 player in...
KENTUCKY STATE
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy