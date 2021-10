While the Kansas City Chiefs have one of the most loyal and rabid fanbases in the NFL, their followers aren't always the most sensitive when the team starts losing games. A 2-3 record after five weeks has Chiefs fans taking matters into their own hands with a player whose performance has been substandard. A GoFundMe campaign was created this week with the goal of covering the remainder of safety Daniel Sorenson's contract as a bargaining chip to get him off the roster and out of the starting lineup.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO