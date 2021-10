Korean Air had more plane crashes than nearly any other airline in the world. You may think they had old planes or poorly trained pilots. But that wasn’t the case. Instead, they had a cultural legacy–Korean culture is hierarchical. You are required to be submissive to your elders and superiors in a way that Americans wouldn’t recognize. Because cultural mandates required co-pilots to defer to their captains, they didn’t speak up at work. The results were deadly.

