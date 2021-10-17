CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

Helicopter crash in southwestern Germany leaves 3 dead

WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 6 days ago

BERLIN — (AP) — Three people were killed when a helicopter crashed in southwestern Germany on Sunday, police said.

The aircraft crash in a forested area near the small town of Buchen on Sunday afternoon, the news agency dpa reported. The crash left wreckage strewn over several hundred meters (yards).

Police in nearby Heilbronn couldn't immediately give any information on the victims or where the Robinson R44 helicopter took off from. There was also no word on a possible cause of the crash.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WBTV

Head-on crash leaves four dead, another seriously injured

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Four people are dead and another fighting for her life after a head-on collision occurred last night in York County, S.C. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2014 Chrysler 300 driven by Rolesha Spears was driving southbound in the northbound lane of Interstate 77. Around 12:30 a.m., troopers say Spears struck a 2015 Chrysler 200 head-on near mile marker 80.
YORK COUNTY, SC
CBS Minnesota

2 Crashes On I-35W Leave 1 Dead

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – One person is dead after two separate car crashes on Interstate 35W Saturday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol initially said two people were killed in the crash, but later clarified that there was only one fatality. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash occurred when a car was heading northbound near Lake Street. The Metro Transit bus station caught fire as a result of the crash and was later extinguished by the Minneapolis Fire Department. Shortly after, another two-vehicle crash occurred, which blocked a lane of traffic, causing a backup of cars. Those involved sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Little else is known at this time.
MINNESOTA STATE
WausauPilot

Head-on crash with semi leaves 20-year-old Medford man dead

Police have identified the victim in a crash Monday near Tomah as 20-year-old Kyle Petrick, of Medford. The crash was reported at about 6 a.m. on Hwy. 21, just west of Enterprise Road in Monroe County. Sheriff’s officials say Petrick was westbound on Hwy. 21 in a 2008 Chevrolet Malibu when he crossed the center line and struck a semi cab head-on..
MEDFORD, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southwestern#Berlin#Dpa#Heilbronn#Accident#Ap#The Associated Press
5 On Your Side

Hit-and-run crash leaves woman dead in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a woman was killed in a hit-and-run incident in north St. Louis Wednesday morning. At around 5:45 a.m., police responded to North Grand Boulevard and St. Louis Avenue for a report of a person down. This is in St. Louis' Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Fox News

Fiery Georgia plane crash leaves 4 dead

A small plane crashed Friday afternoon at Georgia's DeKalb-Peachtree Airport shortly after takeoff, killing all four people on board. The single-engine Cessna P210N caught fire and at least 15 DeKalb County firefighters stationed at the Atlanta-area airport responded, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. Keith Berry, a photographer who reported to the...
GEORGIA STATE
kyma.com

Bus crash in rugged Nepal district leaves 28 dead, 15 hurt

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — At least 28 people have died in western Nepal after the bus they were on skidded off a mountain road and fell hundreds of yards into a gorge. Authorities say the accident in the remote and rugged Mugu district also left at least 15 injured. A...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Germany
chargervoice.com

Helicopter Crash in Chandler

On October 1, 2021, a helicopter and a small plane were reported to have collided at about 7:30 a.m. at the Chandler Municipal Airport. A local witness, Matthew Trent, described the collision, stating, “The helicopter appeared to be in the flight path of the incoming plane, and landing gear clipped the rotor of the helicopter.” After the collision, the plane managed to land safely, but the helicopter crashed and exploded instantly. The two people in the helicopter were reported dead at the scene, but it is undecided if the two died in the crash or in the fire following the crash.
CHANDLER, AZ
kyma.com

Three-car crash leaves one person dead in the South County

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A three-vehicle crash in Yuma's South County left one person dead and sent four others to the hospital. The Somerton Cocopah Fire Department (SCFD) says it was called to Avenue C and Highway 95 just before 3:30 Wednesday afternoon. SCFD firefighters arrived to find a large box truck on top of a small silver sedan. Another white sedan was in the center lane.
YUMA, AZ
WGN News

7-vehicle crash on Kennedy Expressway leaves 1 dead

CHICAGO — A crash involving seven vehicles on the Kennedy Expressway late Sunday night left one person dead and several people injured, according to Illinois State Police. Police said the crash occurred on I-90 northbound near Natoma Avenue at approximately 11:30 p.m., killing one person and leaving several others injured.
ILLINOIS STATE
kotatv.com

Two-vehicle crash on Hwy 44 leaves one dead

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A two-vehicle crash has resulted in one fatality. The Rapid City Police Department is investigating a crash that took place near the 2800 block of Highway 44. A westbound SUV crashed into the back of a four-door sedan, taking both vehicles off the road. Multiple...
RAPID CITY, SD
KCTV 5

Car crash in KCK leaves one dead, one injured

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- A head-on crash Monday night has left one person dead and another with injuries. Police say the incident happened on Kaw Drive east of N 57th Street just before 6:30 p.m. The driver of the westbound vehicle was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries....
KANSAS CITY, KS
NEWS10 ABC

Long Islander, 73, identified as helicopter crash victim

CORNWALL, N.Y. (AP) — New York State Police say one person was killed after a helicopter crashed near Storm King Mountain on Sunday afternoon. They have identified the victim as the pilot, 73-year-old Arthur Charych of Setauket on Long Island. The Robinson R44 helicopter crashed nearby Route 218 in Cornwall at about 3:30 p.m. According […]
CORNWALL, NY
ABC 4

Fatal Orem car crash leaves two dead, two hospitalized

OREM, Utah (ABC4) – Two people have died and two others have been hospitalized after a car crash in Orem Friday night. The Orem Police Department says the victims are two females in their 20s. Their identity is not being released at this time. Authorities say the crash happened near 400 South State Street around 9:23 p.m.
OREM, UT
Mid-Hudson News Network

Crash between dump truck and school leaves one dead

MALDEN – A crash between a school bus and dump truck on Route 9W in the Malden area of the Town of Saugerties left the driver of the truck dead. There were no children on the school bus and the driver of that vehicle suffered minor injuries and was transported to the hospital.
SAUGERTIES, NY
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
59K+
Followers
74K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy