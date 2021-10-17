CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Good Life Switch gameplay

Cover picture for the articleThe Good Life finally launched on various platforms this week, including Switch – and we now have plenty of gameplay. In the 30-minute video, fans can see how the debt repayment RPG looks on the console. Learn more about The Good Life with the following overview:. Welcome to Rainy...

PCGamesN

Here’s a good look at the Saints Row reboot’s gameplay

Following the announcement of the upcoming Saints Row reboot earlier this year, we’ve now got a pretty decent new look at its gameplay. The footage, shared by Game Informer, gives us some new insight into the upcoming PC game’s open world, with shots of driving, the player character taking to its streets, and NPCs going about their, well, NPCing.
ClutchPoints

The Good Life Release Date: When is The Good Life coming out?

From the director of Deadly Premonition comes The Good Life, set for release in just a few days. This new Debt Repayment RPG is set in Rainy Woods, a seemingly idyllic and happy countryside. The twist? There’s been a murder right around the corner. Players can soon try to get to the bottom of the mystery once the game comes out.
nichegamer.com

The Good Life Review

After abandoning D4: Dark Dreams Don’t Die, Hidetaka Suehiro left Access Games to strike it out with his own game studio, White Owls. His first outing was The Missing: J.J. Macfield and the Island of Memories; his take on the “cinematic platformer,” but with a psychological-horror, transgender twist. It was...
techraptor.net

The Good Life Guide for Beginners

Are you keen on exploring the newest adventure game from Swery? In The Good Life Guide for Beginners, I'll tell you everything you need to know to get started with this delightfully odd game. What is The Good Life?. The Good Life is the latest game from Hidetaka "Swery65" Suehiro....
gamepur.com

How to fast travel in The Good Life

When first starting up The Good Life, players might find themselves overwhelmed by how far the map stretches. It encompasses far more than just the small town of Rainy Woods, after all. Luckily, ou won’t have to sprint everywhere. Fast travel is introduced in the game’s fifth main story quest,...
gamepur.com

How to detect scents in The Good Life

The Good Life’s main character, Naomi Hayward, is required to find out the secrets of Rainy Woods. However, in order to find out what’s going on, Naomi will have to transform into a cat so she can climb buildings. Some puzzle solving will unlock scent detecting by turning into a dog.
gamefreaks365.com

The Good Life is a debt repayment RPG

The Good Life will provide you with an interesting and strange experience that will keep you captivated till the finish. The developers describe it as a “debt repayment RPG.”. The Good Life, a new game developed by White Owls and Grounding Inc. in partnership with Playism, is now available on...
Siliconera

Switch OLED is Best at Handheld Quality of Life Adjustments

When it comes to Nintendo hardware revisions, it’s usually pretty easy to see the major changes. With the Nintendo 3DS, we saw a larger than usual 3DS XL, a 2DS that removed the 3D functionality and clam shell, a 2DS XL that brought the clam shell case back, and a New 3DS with slightly more power, 3D, and the ability to scan amiibo. In October 2021, Nintendo introduced the OLED Switch, its third take on its latest console. Like the 3DS XL or New 3DS, it feels like an opportunity to address certain quality of life features. This is especially true when it comes to its Handheld and Tabletop modes.
trueachievements.com

The Good Life now available with Xbox Game Pass

The Good Life joins Xbox Game Pass today, offering what looks to be one weirdly wacky adventure filled with shapeshifters, mysteries, and more. In The Good Life, we play as Naomi, who seems to have a lot going on. Debt issues force photographer Naomi to move from New York to the town of Rainy Woods. She's hired by The Morning Bell newspaper to investigate a mystery, and it doesn't take her long to find out that all the town's residents turn into cats and dogs at night. While she's busy investigating that, a murder occurs. With all that going on, you wouldn't think Naomi had much time to relax, but it seems your life in Rainy Woods can be whatever you want it to be, with Naomi eating, exploring, and chatting with the townspeople. Her debt hasn't been forgotten in all this, however, and Naomi still needs to take photos for The Morning Bell — with the option to earn more money by photographing whatever's trending on the social media site known as Flamingo. So, yeah. A lot going on for Naomi.
gamepur.com

How to get new clothes in The Good Life

Although your main task in The Good Life is to find out the secrets behind the happiest town on Earth, Rainy Woods, there’s a ton of other tasks the player can do during their playthrough. Players can do side quests for the Morning Bell or the town’s residents, farming, and crafting. One of the things that can be crafted is new clothing for Naomi to wear.
gamepur.com

How to ride sheep in The Good Life

In other games, you’d ride a horse to your next destination. But in The Good Life, you ride a sheep. The ability to ride sheep isn’t available at the start and in order to unlock it, you’ll have to clear a series of tasks. Once you finish up the first...
nintendosoup.com

Check Out The First 30 Minutes Of Youtubers Life 2 On Switch

Wondering if you should dive into Youtubers Life 2 on Switch?. Thanks to Handheld Players, you can now check out the first 30 minutes of the sequel in action below. Once again, players will be able to pursue the largest audiences with the trendiest games – as they cross paths with other prominent content creators and make their mark in NewTube City!
nintendoeverything.com

Dying Light Platinum Edition Switch launch trailer

Dying Light: Platinum Edition has made it to Switch, and we have a new trailer to celebrate. Techland published a video promoting the open world zombie survival game’s launch on Nintendo’s console. Here’s a whole bunch of information about the title:. Rove an infected world where only the strongest will...
nintendoeverything.com

Cassette Beasts resurfaces with Raw Fury as publisher, new trailer

It’s been over a year since we last heard about Cassette Beasts, a monster-fusing open-world RPG where players collect creatures to use in turn-based battles. The project has now resurfaced with the news that Raw Fury will be in charge of publishing. A new trailer has come in as well.
techraptor.net

The Good Life Hotwords Location Guide

In this The Good Life Hotwords Locations Guide, we'll tell you where you need to go to make a ton of money with photography!. The Good Life Hotwords are a game mechanic relating to photography; "Hotwords" can be thought of as similar to "hashtags." A new batch of five Hotwords are made available twice a week. Uploading photos featuring these Hotowrds will make you a lot more money than uploading most other pictures.
nintendoeverything.com

The Suicide of Rachel Foster releasing on Switch this month

Publisher Daedalic Entertainment and developer One-O-One Games today announced that The Suicide of Rachel Foster, a first-person investigation game, is heading to Switch this month. It will release digitally on October 31. The Suicide of Rachel Foster is a game “where melancholy and nostalgia meld into a thrilling ghost tale,”...
nintendoeverything.com

Otome visual novel even if TEMPEST announced for Switch

Today, Voltage announced even if TEMPEST, an otome visual novel. The game will debut sometime in 2022. Raging flames sear her flesh. Scolding laughter weighs her down as lead. Her last moments are as she lived: bereft of love, void of hope, and overflowing with despair. And then, she dies.
nintendoeverything.com

Youtubers Life 2 launch trailer

Tying in with today’s launch, Raiser Games and Uplay Online have come out with a launch trailer for Youtubers Life 2. The game is out now on Switch. Create your own channel and decide which is the best content to cover: trending video games, improvised streamings, professional reviews… Or all of them!
