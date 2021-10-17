CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
iPhone 13 Pro sample gallery (DPReview TV)

By dpreview staff
Digital Photography Review
 6 days ago

When Chris and Jordan reviewed the iPhone 13 Pro for...

www.dpreview.com

Digital Photography Review

DPReview TV: iPhone 13 Pro review - shot on the iPhone 13 Pro!

We shot this entire review on the iPhone 13 Pro. See real world examples of Cinematic Mode, Portrait Mode, Night Mode and more. Also, find out the one thing that made Jordan declare, 'It's like having a fork dragged across my eyeballs.'. Subscribe to our YouTube channel to get new...
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

Camera in iPhone 13 beats iPhone 12 Pro in DxOMark testing

The camera in the iPhone 13 is an improvement on the version used in the iPhone 12 Pro, according to a new DxOMark review, with it equalling the score of the iPhone 12 Pro Max for its imaging capabilities. In September, DxO reviewed the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13...
CELL PHONES
Digital Photography Review

DPReview TV: Sony 70-200mm F2.8 GM II review

The Sony 70-200mm F2.8 GM II promises to deliver pro-level performance that competes with the best zooms in its category. Can it deliver? Chris and Jordan tell us what we need to know in their hands-on review. Subscribe to our YouTube channel to get new episodes of DPReview TV every...
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

Battery Test: iPhone 13 Mini vs iPhone 13 (Video)

We recently saw a battery life test of the iPhone 13 vs the 13 Pro and now we have a battery test of the iPhone 13 Mini vs iPhone 13. The iPhone 13 comes with a 3227 mAh battery, a 6.1 inch OLED display and the Apple A15 Bionic processor. The iPhone 13 Mini features a 2406 mAh battery, a 5.4 inch OLED display and the A15 Bionic.
CELL PHONES
Digital Photography Review

DPReview TV: Sigma 18-50mm F2.8 DC DN review

Chris loves the tiny size and fast speed of the new Sigma 18-50mm F2.8, but it's not without some compromise. Find out where this lens excels – and where it falls short – in our DPReview TV review. Subscribe to our YouTube channel to get new episodes of DPReview TV...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Photography Review

DPReview TV: Sony a7 IV first impressions review

There's a lot to test on the Sony a7 IV. To cover it all, Chris and Jordan took a road trip through southern Alberta to test both stills and video. Watch to find out if the camera lives up to the hype. Subscribe to our YouTube channel to get new...
ELECTRONICS
bigcountrypreps.com

PHOTO GALLERY: Forsan-Anson football (65 images)

Digital photos, prints and keepsakes may be purchased by clicking on the “Buy on SmugMug” link below a selected photo. The “BigCountryPreps.com” watermark will be removed from all purchased photos.
VISUAL ART
Digital Photography Review

Nikon Z9 Teaser #3: Eye AF, Motorcycle AF, Car AF and 20 fps continuous shooting

Nikon has released its third—of four—teasers for its upcoming Z9 mirrorless camera system. In this latest teaser, Nikon shows off the sports-oriented autofocus and hints at the frame rate of what will be Nikon’s flagship full-frame mirrorless camera system. The video comes in at just 28 seconds and unlike the...
ELECTRONICS
gizmochina.com

iPhone 13 Pro vs iPhone 12 Pro Max: Specs Comparison

Choosing the best iPhone for your needs and saving the right amount of money while doing it is not an easy thing. You could choose a model from the new generation or you could opt for an older iPhone which is still on sale in order to save more money. The new iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max are sold with the same listing price tag because we are talking about the base Pro variant of the new series and the highest-end variant of the old series. But given that the price is the same, which one should you choose? It depends on your actual needs: here is a comparison between their specifications which will answer this question in the best possible way.
CELL PHONES
imore.com

14-inch MacBook Pro (2021) vs. 13-inch MacBook Pro (2020)

14-inch MacBook Pro (2021) 13-inch MacBook Pro (2020) The 14-inch MacBook Pro is a beast with all of the latest Apple laptop features. Still, it's going to cost you at least two grand to get started and much more than the 13-inch model. Display size isn't the only thing separating...
COMPUTERS
Digital Photography Review

Slideshow: The incredible images that won the 2021 Epson International Pano Awards

Today, the Epson International Pano Award winners were announced for the 2021 competition. 5,378 entries from 1,245 professional and amateur photographers in 97 countries were submitted this year, an impressive feat given the worldwide pandemic. Joshua Hermann was the Overall Winner with his images of the swamps and marshlands in Louisiana, USA.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Digital Photography Review

Sigma 18-50mm F2.8 DC DN: hands-on with the lens that wants to replace your kit zoom

The Sigma 18-50mm F2.8 DC DN | C is the latest addition to Sigma's 'Contemporary' range of affordable lenses. The 'DN' in the name stands for 'Digital Native' and denotes that it's designed for mirrorless cameras while the 'DC' indicates that it covers and APS-C sensor. The 18-50mm focal length range is equivalent to 27-75mm in full-frame terms, making it a useful, fast standard zoom.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Photography Review

You can now pre-order the new Voigtlander 90mm F2.8 Apo-Skopar Leica M-mount lens for $799

Cosina’s new Voigtlander 90mm F2.8 Apo-Skopar lens for M mount camera systems is now available to pre-order. The fully manual lens uses an apochromatic optical design, which Cosina claims ‘makes axial chromatic aberration as close to zero as possible.’ It’s constructed of seven elements in seven groups, five of which use Abnormal Partial Dispersion (APD) glass. Cosina claims these elements ‘make images rich, three dimensional in character, and extremely sharp.’
ELECTRONICS
Digital Photography Review

Software review: Nik Silver Efex Pro 3 gives the look of black and white film without the fuss

A few months ago we found a lot to like in the latest iteration of the Nik Collection, a suite of eight image processing tools initially developed by Nik Software and these days owned by French software company DxO. At the time, we looked at the overall suite with a focus on what was new. For this review, though, we'd like to take a closer look at just one of the suite's most useful components, Silver Efex Pro 3.
SOFTWARE
Digital Photography Review

Rotolight’s new NEO, AEOS RBGWW flashes output 16.7 million colors

Lighting manufacturer Rotolight has announced updates to its NEO and AEOS ranges of continuous/flash lighting units that add RGBWW LEDs and touch screen controls. The NEO 3 and AEOS 2 lights use five-color LEDs to offer a mass of cutom color options as well as a collection of 2500 pre-programmed filtration effects. Both units now have a color range of 3000-10,000 Kelvin, while the NEO 3 more than doubles its maximum output from the 1652 lux of the NEO 2 to 4541 lux. Rotolight claims this makes the NEO 3 the most powerful on-camera LED available. The AEOS 2 can manage 9230 lux – a step up from the 5750 lux of the original model.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Photography Review

Sony Semiconductor reveals new 20MP Stacked CMOS ready for Micro Four Thirds

Sony Semiconductor has published technical specs of the IMX472, a Four Thirds format Stacked CMOS sensor that can be read-out at full bit-depth at up to 120 fps. The super-fast readout of Stacked CMOS sensors is key to fast shooting and fast autofocus, as well as video capabilities in the latest high-end cameras.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Photography Review

Sigma launches 18-50mm F2.8 DC DN for E- and L-mounts

Sigma has announced the 18-50mm F2.8 DC DN zoom, as part of its Contemporary series of affordable lenses. The APS-C lens offers a fast upgrade from the standard kit zooms and will be available for the Sony E and Leica/Panasonic/Sigma L-mount. It offers a 27-75mm equivalent field of view on...
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: These JBL Earbuds With 21 Hours of Battery Life Are Just $30

We’re just one month away from Black Friday and we’re already seeing a number of top earbuds sales launching online. Our pick: this Amazon deal, which gets you nearly 57% off a pair of top-rated JBL Wireless Earbuds. Regularly $69.95, the JBL Tune 115TWS Bluetooth earbuds are on sale right now for just $29.99 on Amazon and on JBL.com. This is the cheapest price we’ve seen for these true wireless earbuds since Prime Day. Amazon Buy: JBL Tune 115TWS True Wireless Earbuds $29.99 These wireless earbuds feature JBL’s signature bold, bass-forward sound, with easy pairing to let you stream music or take calls...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Photography Review

DJI announces the Ronin 4D, the world's first 4-axis cinema camera with 8K/75p recording, Raw capture, LiDAR AF and more

DJI has kicked off its string of announcements with the Ronin 4D, a new—and arguably revolutionary—cinema camera system that combines a cinema camera with four-axis image stabilization, LiDAR focusing and wireless transmission to create the ultimate all-in-one shooting experience. The DJI Ronin 4D attempts to create an ‘integrated cinematography solution,’...
ELECTRONICS

