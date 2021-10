In the history of 007’s, where does Daniel Craig fall? I grew up in the Roger Moore era, my parents leaned more toward Sean Connery, and we all rallied for Pierce Brosnan. After a remarkable debut in “Casino Royale” and now with five Bond films under his belt, Craig went from being my #2 007 to claim the top spot. In hindsight, he was the closet representation of the character Ian Fleming created almost 70 years ago. Cary Joji Fukunaga gives the 53-year-old English actor a proper sendoff leaving fans with a thrilling, often majestic (see it in IMAX), Bond adventure that despite its almost 3-hour run time, kept me entertained from start to finish. The climax will leave fans shaken not stirred as it marks the end of an era.

