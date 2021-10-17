CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gabby Petito Case: Friend Talks About Brian Laundrie’s Resources to Possibly Leave US

By Kati Kuuseoks
Several experts have come forth to discuss their thoughts and feelings surrounding the investigation into Gabby Petito’s death. They say that although it might feel like this case has dragged on or been slow to move, this doesn’t actually ring true based on their experience. In the grand scheme of things, this case is only in its infancy and its media spotlight has altered the perception of time. Its coverage has also added pressure to the search for Brian Laundrie, which might actually be a good thing.

Several former FBI Agents have come out to describe the general breakdown of high-profile cases like this. They often mention how pressure can actually be a useful tool to get people to speak. You can read about how Terrie Tuchie used that method to catch the Olympic Bomber and what he thinks of Brian Laundrie here. Otherwise, keep reading to hear about a friend of Brian’s that just came forward with what they know about him. They also voiced their opinions on Laundrie’s access to resources to potentially flee the United States.

Friend of Brian Laundrie Wouldn’t Put It Past Him to Flee Country Illegally

“I think he’d be able to put the resources together to get out of the country, either illegally or under some sort of a fake identification,” the friend tells reporters. “He’s the type of person that would be able to drop everything to secure his means of not being captured and to evade arrest or evade prosecution from what seems to be a pending crime.”

When asked further about where Brian Laundrie may go, the anonymous friend reveals a shortlist of places Brian has actually mentioned in the past. They may have to do with his favorite film director, Neill Blomkamp. The director is credited with “Elysium,” “Chappie,” and “District Nine.”

“Blomkamp is from South Africa,” the friend relays. “That’s a country that Brian was talking about a lot because that was one of his favorite genres of movies. Two of those three movies took place in South Africa.”

Apparently, the friend group recently discussed one other location that might be a possibility. New Zealand.

“One of his favorite movies was always Lord of the Rings, which all the filming occurred in New Zealand and it is a very beautiful country,” the friend said. “So I’m sure if he had the time and the resources in a few years and he really needed to get away from this issue, that’s probably somewhere he would end up.”

Friend Reveals Past

This anonymous friend describes Brian Laundrie as a past “heavier set social outcast.” Apparently, Brian weighed nearly 40lbs more in middle school and other kids gave him a tough time. He lacked a good social support system and tried not to draw any extra attention to himself.

“These last two years were the most public and open he has ever been. He’s a pretty disconnected off-the-grid type of guy, not the ‘selfie’ type.”

This fits the bill for most of the MOs floating around about Brian. It also might speak to his darker social media posts. As for now, the anonymous friend tells reporters that the thought of hearing from Brian again “freaks him out.”

Paula Court
6d ago

Well as an outsider of your conversation, if he's innocent he would have answered questions and not gone missing. He makes himself look guilty, and that's why people are accusing him and his parents of creating a diversion.

Robert Moore
5d ago

he right behind you now so you better turn around or you miss him and you all are all fools to fall for this when it just a movie being make and you all cannot see it

