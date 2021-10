Two vastly different teams with various expectations meet on Sunday in Canada’s capital, as the young and vibrant Ottawa Senators host the hopefully revamped Dallas Stars. The Senators may have finished second-to-last in the North Division last season, but their play in the second half of the season proved they could hang with some of the best in Canada. Now, there is expectations that his team with a youthful core can help the franchise be a competitive hockey club. They certainly grabbed eyes of many after their opening night win against rival Toronto Maple Leafs, even with star Brady Tkachuk out of the lineup. Ottawa may have some tired legs, as they are coming off another meeting with the Leafs on Saturday night.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO