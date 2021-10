Did you know that Lorde has an Instagram account devoted to one thing: the quest for the perfect onion ring? Yes, that Lorde, the international superstar singer responsible for the mega-hit Royals. In 2017, rumor had it that the account @onionringsworldwide was hers, and she officially revealed that she was the creator of the account on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. She created it for fun while she was on tour, and never intended for it to become a sensation. "I completely didn't realize that it would be a thing," the singer told Fallon.

INTERNET ・ 9 DAYS AGO