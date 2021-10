Katie Couric interviewed countless controversial figures throughout her storied career as a morning show host and news anchor. But now the tables have turned, and she's finding herself in the hot seat as excerpts from her new tell-all, Going There (out Oct. 26), reveal some of the not-so-soft sides of the much-beloved host. Couric is set to appear on Today on Oct. 19 to promote the book, speaking with Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, and it's bound to be an interesting conversation, considering the rather critical words she shares about some of her former co-stars in Going There.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO