Denver Is 3 Weeks Away From Nearly 70 Days With Sunsets Before 5 P.M.

DENVER (CBS4) – Daylight saving time will end three weeks from today in the United States and that means we’ll see the sun start to set in Denver before 5 p.m. each day beginning on November 7. The sun will set before 5 p.m. for almost 70 days thereafter.

After Nov. 7, the next 5 p.m. sunset in Denver is expected on January 15, according to the timeanddate.com website. We’ll see the sun begin setting at 6 p.m. on March 9 and then after 7 p.m. shortly thereafter, on March 13, when daylight saving time begins once again in 2022.