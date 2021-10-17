4 SoCal Plant Shops That’ll Liven Up Your Home

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Looking for home decor ideas? Well, lucky for you, October’s new interior design launches will provide plenty. Maximalists will fall for Cabana’s new collaboration with storied fabric house Schumacher, for which founder Martina Mondadori Sartogo lends her bold aesthetic to everything from wallpapers to table linens. Meanwhile, those on the more minimalist end will fawn over Arjé Home, a new furniture and found object line by husband-and-wife duo Bessie and Oliver Corral. And sometimes, it’s the little things: Publishing house Assouline’s new suede notebooks are the perfect gift for the journaler in your life.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 2 DAYS AGO