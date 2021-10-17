CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

Helicopter crash in southwestern Germany leaves 3 dead

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (AP) — Police say three people have been killed in the crash of a helicopter in southwestern...

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
WBTV

Head-on crash leaves four dead, another seriously injured

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Four people are dead and another fighting for her life after a head-on collision occurred last night in York County, S.C. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2014 Chrysler 300 driven by Rolesha Spears was driving southbound in the northbound lane of Interstate 77. Around 12:30 a.m., troopers say Spears struck a 2015 Chrysler 200 head-on near mile marker 80.
YORK COUNTY, SC
CBS Minnesota

2 Crashes On I-35W Leave 1 Dead

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – One person is dead after two separate car crashes on Interstate 35W Saturday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol initially said two people were killed in the crash, but later clarified that there was only one fatality. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash occurred when a car was heading northbound near Lake Street. The Metro Transit bus station caught fire as a result of the crash and was later extinguished by the Minneapolis Fire Department. Shortly after, another two-vehicle crash occurred, which blocked a lane of traffic, causing a backup of cars. Those involved sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Little else is known at this time.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southwestern#Berlin#Police#Accident#Ap
WausauPilot

Head-on crash with semi leaves 20-year-old Medford man dead

Police have identified the victim in a crash Monday near Tomah as 20-year-old Kyle Petrick, of Medford. The crash was reported at about 6 a.m. on Hwy. 21, just west of Enterprise Road in Monroe County. Sheriff’s officials say Petrick was westbound on Hwy. 21 in a 2008 Chevrolet Malibu when he crossed the center line and struck a semi cab head-on..
MEDFORD, WI
abc17news.com

1 dead, 1 injured in Kansas crash involving two semi-trucks

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — One person is dead and another injured after a semi-truck rear ended another one on I-35. The Kansas Highway Patrol said one of the semi-trucks was carrying vegetable oil and caught fire in Saturday’s crash. KWCH-TV reported that its driver was ejected from the vehicle and later died from their injuries at a local hospital. The other driver is in the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.
KANSAS STATE
FOX8 News

2 overnight crashes in Greensboro leave 1 dead, several people hurt

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A couple of overnight crashes on busy roadways in Greensboro may snarl traffic. North Josephine Boyd Street was shut down between Benjamin Parkway and Campus Drive in a crash that happened just after midnight. The driver and four other people in the vehicle were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. […]
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Germany
chargervoice.com

Helicopter Crash in Chandler

On October 1, 2021, a helicopter and a small plane were reported to have collided at about 7:30 a.m. at the Chandler Municipal Airport. A local witness, Matthew Trent, described the collision, stating, “The helicopter appeared to be in the flight path of the incoming plane, and landing gear clipped the rotor of the helicopter.” After the collision, the plane managed to land safely, but the helicopter crashed and exploded instantly. The two people in the helicopter were reported dead at the scene, but it is undecided if the two died in the crash or in the fire following the crash.
CHANDLER, AZ
kyma.com

Three-car crash leaves one person dead in the South County

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A three-vehicle crash in Yuma's South County left one person dead and sent four others to the hospital. The Somerton Cocopah Fire Department (SCFD) says it was called to Avenue C and Highway 95 just before 3:30 Wednesday afternoon. SCFD firefighters arrived to find a large box truck on top of a small silver sedan. Another white sedan was in the center lane.
YUMA, AZ
News Channel Nebraska

OPD investigates single-vehicle crash leaving one dead

OMAHA, Neb. -- Officers were dispatched in southeast Nebraska to an single-vehicle accident Saturday morning. Authorities say that at 10:17 a.m. officers responded to a single-vehicle personal injury crash located at I-80 eastbound and L Street. Officers say a witness stated that he saw a 2008 Chevy Avalanche driving eastbound...
OMAHA, NE
The Independent

Bus crash in rugged Nepal district leaves 28 dead, 15 hurt

At least 28 people died on Tuesday in western Nepal after the bus they were on skidded off a mountain road and fell hundreds of meters (yards) into a gorge, authorities said. The accident in the remote and rugged Mugu district also left at least 15 injured, local administrator Rom Bahadur Mahat said.“We are still busy searching for bodies around the area where the bus fell,” he said. The injured were rushed to a hospital. The bus, which started from the city of Nepalgunj was just a few kilometers (miles) short of its destination, Gamgadhi town in Mugu district,...
ACCIDENTS
WMTW

Bar Harbor crash leaves one person dead

BAR HARBOR, Maine — Authorities said one person is dead after a serious crash in Bar Harbor Sunday afternoon. The Bar Harbor Police Department responded to the two-vehicle crash on Route 3 near Eden Street around 4:30 p.m. They said a mini-van with four passengers, all from California, was driving...
BAR HARBOR, ME
Mid-Hudson News Network

Crash between dump truck and school leaves one dead

MALDEN – A crash between a school bus and dump truck on Route 9W in the Malden area of the Town of Saugerties left the driver of the truck dead. There were no children on the school bus and the driver of that vehicle suffered minor injuries and was transported to the hospital.
SAUGERTIES, NY
news3lv.com

Motorcycle crash near Las Vegas Strip leaves one dead

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A crash near the Las Vegas Strip left one person dead Friday night. The crash happened at around 11:29 PM near Tropicana and Frank Sinatra Drive. According to police, the driver of a 2006 Mazda 6 failed to stay in their travel lane and struck the driver of a 2011 Yamaha XV 1900CT motorcycle head-on.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KCTV 5

Car crash in KCK leaves one dead, one injured

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- A head-on crash Monday night has left one person dead and another with injuries. Police say the incident happened on Kaw Drive east of N 57th Street just before 6:30 p.m. The driver of the westbound vehicle was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries....
KANSAS CITY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy