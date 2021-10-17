Helicopter crash in southwestern Germany leaves 3 dead

On October 1, 2021, a helicopter and a small plane were reported to have collided at about 7:30 a.m. at the Chandler Municipal Airport. A local witness, Matthew Trent, described the collision, stating, “The helicopter appeared to be in the flight path of the incoming plane, and landing gear clipped the rotor of the helicopter.” After the collision, the plane managed to land safely, but the helicopter crashed and exploded instantly. The two people in the helicopter were reported dead at the scene, but it is undecided if the two died in the crash or in the fire following the crash.

CHANDLER, AZ ・ 6 DAYS AGO