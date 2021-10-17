CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Women's Health

Congrats on the baby — now pay up | Column

By Jasmine Winter
Iowa Capital Dispatch
Iowa Capital Dispatch
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GZ9bL_0cTxRPUf00

Here’s a notice a new mom shouldn’t receive:

“Your doctor ordered a test to see if the membranes around your baby were leaking.  The procedure is not approvable under the plan clinical criteria because there is no proof or not enough proof that it works as well as other tests to check for ROM.  For this reason, the request is denied as investigational and not medically necessary.”

Let’s start at the beginning: On Jan. 4, I went to an ultrasound appointment with my midwife. I was 38 weeks into a high-risk pregnancy, having spent my third trimester with twice-weekly appointments to monitor me and my son’s health. I had two days left of work. I’d worked retail full time through the pregnancy, and an induction was scheduled for a week later.

My midwife was concerned about the amount of amniotic fluid I had been leaking, and wanted me to immediately go to my hospital to be checked for signs of labor. I called my husband and warned him to be on standby should I need him to meet me at the hospital. I was quickly shown to a room, and tested for amniotic fluid leakage.

My mind raced as I laid waiting on the test results. The year before, I lost my first pregnancy when my water broke at 19 weeks. My body went into labor within 24 hours and my daughter was stillborn on my 25th birthday. This was a major factor in my high-risk pregnancy status, as well as my midwife’s concern.

Finally, the results came back: I was not in labor. I was sent away with instructions to take it easy until my induction on the 11th.

On Jan. 11 we welcomed my son into the world. It was my husband and I in face masks — no visitors were allowed in the hospital. We brought him home and entered a new chapter of sleeplessness, joy and lots of poopy diapers. We were tired but we were together.

Of course, the bills eventually rolled in. We were prepared for that: It cost us over $2,000 after insurance to lose our daughter at the hospital, and even more for the anesthesiologist. Several bills took additional back-and-forth with the hospital and the insurance company to get them settled. Sometimes not enough information was on file, sometimes the insurance company made mistakes. So I was tasked with combing through every bill and explanation of benefits that came in the mail.

Eventually, for my son’s birth, we paid well over $4,000, meeting my individual deductible and approaching our family deductible.

One bill, however, bounced between the insurance company and the hospital several times and was still not yet covered.

The leftover bill was for Jan. 4, the day I was tested for “rupture of membrane” — or as the rest of us call it, my water breaking. The insurer — called Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield — repeatedly said they needed more information, and eventually denied the claim due to lack of proof that the test was necessary. That’s the note I got above.

I filed an appeal and had my midwife’s office send over the notes from the visit that spurred the hospital followup.

A notice from my insurance company dated Sept. 17 arrived on Sept. 23. It stated that on Sept. 22 a meeting would be held to review my appeal. The notice said I could attend the meeting via phone to present my grievance and answer any questions from the committee, as long as I reached out by Sept. 20. I would have loved to have stated my case, but that letter arrived on Sept. 23.

The committee deemed the procedure unnecessary, which meant we were stuck with the bill.

This isn’t the biggest claim we’ve had to pay; without insurance this bill is $675. That loss won’t destroy my little family, but it makes a difference. I still saw red when I got the verdict in those big professional words.

I want to know what they think I should have done when my midwife expressed concern and told me to go to the hospital. Should I have just gone to work instead?

When I got to the hospital and was told we were going to do an “evaluation of cervicovaginal fluid for specific amniotic fluid protein,” should I have said that wasn’t the correct test to perform?

Should I have just forgotten that I had an extremely unlikely premature labor before?

I’m going to do another appeal before biting my tongue and paying the bill. This year I’ve had to spend so much time with deductibles and billing summaries, and checking the work of people I don’t know, on bills I don’t understand, because each decision results in hundreds or sometimes thousands of dollars out of our pocket.

I’ve spent countless hours on this while breastfeeding on my couch.

This is not my first time dealing with bills that don’t feel fair. I once had a former apartment property manager contact me two years after moving out, claiming my roommate and I owed $1,200 in repairs. Once, after paying off a hospital stay, I was billed $900 over a year later for the physician who asked me inappropriate questions and prescribed me medications for diagnoses I did not have. That doesn’t even come close to what my student loans are going to get out of me.

I don’t even know any names of the people who decided that my claim was unnecessary, so maybe I shouldn’t take it personally.

But it’s hard not to, because this was my health and my baby’s health on the line.

In the final paragraph of the letter detailing their decision it says, “What’s next? This decision means this service isn’t covered by your health plan. It doesn’t mean that you should stop getting medical care. Only you and your doctor can decide what’s best for you.”

Funny, because it doesn’t feel that way.

Originally published by the Minnesota Reformer , which is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Minnesota Reformer maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Patrick Coolican for questions: info@minnesotareformer.com. Follow Minnesota Reformer on Facebook and Twitter .

The post Congrats on the baby — now pay up | Column appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch .

Comments / 0

Related
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Puppy mill owner now wants to rid himself of 189 dogs

Wayne County dog breeder Daniel Gingerich is asking a federal judge for permission to transfer all 189 dogs still in his possession to an Indiana organization that claims to be a charitable animal-rescue group. Earlier this week, U.S. District Court Judge Stephanie Rose ordered Gingerich, who is accused of more than 100 violations of Animal […] The post Puppy mill owner now wants to rid himself of 189 dogs appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
ANIMALS
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Sheriff: Criminal charges are warranted in puppy mill case

The Wayne County sheriff says he is considering filing criminal charges against dog breeder Daniel Gingerich for animal neglect. “We are definitely looking at filing some criminal charges,” Sheriff Keith Davis said Thursday. “After reading the (federal inspectors’) reports, I believe some charges are warranted and that we are able to do that.” Davis said […] The post Sheriff: Criminal charges are warranted in puppy mill case appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
WAYNE COUNTY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Puppy mill operator misses court deadline for disclosing animals’ location

Newly disclosed federal court records indicate Wayne County dog breeder Daniel Gingerich, now facing state and federal sanctions, has yet to comply with a court order requiring him to disclose the location of all animals in his control. The records also indicate that federal officials have rebuffed Gingerich’s proposal to settle the matter outside of […] The post Puppy mill operator misses court deadline for disclosing animals’ location appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
ANIMALS
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This, Starting Oct. 29

The worst of the pandemic seemed to be behind us when COVID vaccines were first introduced in the U.S. But over the past year, the battle against the disease has continued. A new, fast-spreading variant hit the country at the same time vaccination rates slowed, causing COVID cases, hospitalizations, and deaths to skyrocket back up over the summer. As a result, many U.S. officials have introduced COVID vaccine mandates to help keep citizens safe. In several major cities, including New York City, proof of vaccination is required just to enter most indoor spaces, and various companies have started to require vaccinations for employees, aided by orders from President Joe Biden. Soon, a new vaccine policy will affect hundreds of thousands of people, and it goes into effect in just a few days.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
The Independent

Brian Laundrie’s parents reveal final moments with him: ‘He was visibly upset’

Brian Laundrie’s parents have said he was “very upset” before he left his home and his father felt helpless when he could not stop him from leaving, according to their family lawyer.Recounting the moments before Laundrie left his house for Florida’s Carlton reserves, Steven Bertolino told NBC News that Laundrie’s father wished he “did not let him go”.“Brian was very upset when he left and Chris conveyed to me several times that you know, he wish he did not let him go but he could not stop,” Mr Bertolino said.This has been a painful saga for the parents, Chris...
PUBLIC SAFETY
EatThis

If You Bought This Milk, Don't Drink It, Experts Warn

If you typically buy whole milk and you live in northern Washington, you may want to consider dumping it—immediately. On Oct. 15, Food Safety News reported that a recall was issued for raw, whole milk produced by Williams Valley Family Farm LLC of Clayton, Washington due to E. coli contamination.
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance Company#Congrats
The Independent

Locals reveal spot where Brian Laundrie remains found is full of alligators and ‘evil’ wild pigs

Locals living near the Florida reserve where the remains of Brian Laundrie were found have said it is full of alligators and “evil” wild pigs which wouldn’t have left any flesh for investigators to identify.Several locals have told media outlets that the 25,000-acre Carlton reserve is full of hungry wetland creatures which would have eaten any flesh found there.“I walk there all the time and there won’t be much of the remains left,” John Widmann, who lives about a mile from the reserve, told the New York Post.“There’s alligators, but the worst thing are the wild pigs,” Mr Widmann...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Women's Health
mashed.com

The Untold Truth Of Grocery Outlet

While it may not have the cult cachet of Trader Joe's or Aldi, Grocery Outlet boasts its own unique allure of low prices and hidden gems. If you're after affordable groceries and big savings on brand name items — and are willing to be flexible when it comes to your shopping list — Grocery Outlet Bargain Market, as it's officially known, is a great place to stop.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Washington Post

A couple died of covid, leaving five children behind. A relative says people called their deaths ‘fake news.’

Two days after arriving at a Fredericksburg, Va., hospital with covid-19 in September, Misty Mitchem was put on a ventilator. Another two days later, she died. Misty’s husband, Kevin Mitchem, got the news as he arrived at a separate hospital with an unshakable cough. He also had covid-19, and within a week or so he couldn’t breathe on his own, Kevin’s younger brother, Mike Mitchem, told The Washington Post.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa Capital Dispatch

1K+
Followers
907
Post
364K+
Views
ABOUT

Iowa has long enjoyed a reputation for clean government. But what would happen if nobody was watching? The Iowa Capital Dispatch is a hard-hitting, independent news organization dedicated to connecting Iowans to their state government and its impact on their lives. The Capital Dispatch combines state government coverage with relentless investigative journalism, deep dives into the consequences of policy, political insight, and principled commentary. We deeply believe in sharing the stories of people outside the halls of power, connecting the actions of state leaders to their impacts on Iowans. We also believe that without strong community journalism, Iowans risk losing the government integrity and accountability they have long valued. The Capital Dispatch is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Iowa Capital Dispatch retains editorial independence.

 https://iowacapitaldispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy