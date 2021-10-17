CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Mötley Crüe singer Vince Neil breaks ribs after falling off Pigeon Forge stage, video appears to show

By Cris Belle, Nexstar Media Wire
WJHL
WJHL
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=140rgR_0cTxPAZQ00

( WJW ) – Mötley Crüe singer Vince Neil accidentally stepped off stage during a concert on Friday and broke his ribs, a guitarist for Neil’s band appeared to tell attendees in footage taken during the show.

Neil was performing at the Tennessee Monsters on the Mountain music festival in Pigeon Forge with his own band, and not Mötley Crüe. Neil was one of the festival’s headliners.

David Letterman on retirement: It’s time, but he’s torn

The 60-year-old was only a few songs into his set when he stepped to the edge of the stage and tumbled four feet onto the cement, TMZ reported.

In a video that began circulating on social media after Friday’s concert, one of the band members — identified as bass guitarist Dana Strum by Rolling Stone — took the microphone and informed the crowd of what had happened.

“The truth is, Vince fell and broke ribs when he fell,” he told the crowd. “Now that sucks for us and him. He was so excited to be here. He lives in Tennessee.”

The guitarist added that Neil offered to “stick it out” and finish the set, but was instead getting medical treatment for his injuries.

Eddie Trunk, a radio DJ with SiriusXM and one of the festival’s hosts, confirmed that Neil was taken to the hospital.

Neil is next scheduled to perform with Mötley Crüe on The Stadium Tour in June 2022.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Rocker Vince Neil Breaks Ribs In Fall From Stage During Festival

Calling Dr. Feelgood… 60-year-old rocker Vine Neil broke his ribs Friday night after falling off the stage onto concrete. He was performing at the Monsters in the Mountain Fest in Pigeon Forge, Tenn Video shows Neil walking to the front of the stage, but apparently he didn’t notice a small gap in the stage. He was encouraging the crowd to clap when he dropped out of view. “The truth is Vince fell and broke ribs when he fell,” the singer’s bassist, Dana Strum, told the crowd. He added that Neil “can’t breathe” and will be “dealt with medically.” Neil is best known as the lead singer of Mötley Crüe, a heavy metal band formed in Los Angeles in 1981. Mötley Crüe has sold over 100 million albums worldwide, including seven platinum or multi-platinum certifications, and nine Top 10 albums on the Billboard 200 Billboard 200 chart. That total includes 1989’s Dr. Feelgood Mötley Crüe’s only album to reach number one.
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

NIKKI SIXX 'Understands' Why DAVID LEE ROTH Turned Down MÖTLEY CRÜE Tour

Nikki Sixx says that he "understands" why David Lee Roth turned down an offer to take part in that MÖTLEY CRÜE's "The Stadium Tour". In an article previewing Sixx's just-released book, "The First 21: How I Became Nikki Sixx", the Los Angeles Times revealed that when CRÜE invited Diamond Dave to share the bill with them on their highly anticipated reunion tour, the VAN HALEN singer responded, "I don't open for bands that I influenced."
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Popculture

Motley Crue Makes Stadium Tour Decision Following Frontman Vince Neil's Stage Accident

Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx is confident that the group's massive stadium tour will not be postponed again, despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The tour, which will also feature Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, has already been postponed twice because of the pandemic. It is now scheduled to start in June 2022. The tour could be in jeopardy again after Motley Crue frontman Vince Neil broke multiple ribs when he fell from the stage during a solo show in Pidgeon Forge, Tennessee.
ROCK MUSIC
People

Mötley Crüe's Vince Neil Fell Off Stage and Broke a 'Few Ribs' During Festival Performance

Mötley Crüe's Vince Neil broke several ribs after falling during a performance in Tennessee. On Friday, the 60-year-old was performing with his solo band (not Mötley Crüe) at the Monster on the Mountain music festival in Pigeon Forge. As the group sang Mötley Crüe's "Don't Go Away Mad (Just Go Away)" — and Neil led fans with a clap — he slipped and fell off the front of the stage.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Letterman
Person
Vince Neil
Person
Eddie Trunk
completemusicupdate.com

Vince Neil suffers broken ribs after falling from stage

Mötley Crüe frontman Vince Neil broke his ribs on Friday after falling from the stage while performing a solo set at the Monsters On The Mountain festival in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. According to TMZ, Neil “was a few songs into his set when he stepped to the edge of the...
PIGEON FORGE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dj#Wjw#Tmz#The Associated Press
DoYouRemember?

Country Singer Alan Jackson Shares His ‘No Cure’ Diagnosis

Alan Jackson is best known for his country music hits. Now, he’s opening up about the reason he hasn’t been performing live much anymore. He has been battling a “no cure” degenerative neurological condition called Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease. Unfortunately, he inherited the disease from his father. The 62-year-old revealed, “It’s not...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

Tom Cruise and Son Connor Enjoy Family Outing at LA Dodgers Game

Watch: Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman's Son Connor's Rare IG Post. Over the weekend, Tom Cruise inadvertently found himself on the big screen. Not the big screen that's usually in theaters—but rather the Jumbotron at Oracle Park. On Saturday, October 9, the Top Gun star, 59, and his son, Connor Cruise, 26, were in attendance to watch the San Francisco Giants go up against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of the National League Division Series.
BASEBALL
editorials24.com

Who is the richest 90 Day Fiance star and how did they get their money?

TLC hit series 90 Day Fiance proves that reality TV fame doesn’t always lead to riches. Some cast members come to the hit series with a high net worth, while others profit from their newfound fame. Whether it stars complaining about the TLC salary or asking fans for GoFundMe donations,...
TV & VIDEOS
extratv

'NCIS: Los Angeles' Actor Ravil Isyanov Dies at 59

Ravil Isyanov, an actor known for a longtime part on "NCIS: Los Angeles," died at his L.A. home on September 29 following "a long illness," Deadline reports. Born in the former Soviet Union on August 20, 1962, Isyanov often played Russian heavies on TV. Isyanov had played Kirkin on the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WJHL

WJHL

3K+
Followers
971
Post
436K+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy