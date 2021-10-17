CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Scientists develop new strategy to fight coronaviruses, vaccinate against future pandemics

News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vl3xz_0cTxOx8C00

SUITA, JAPAN (WWTI) — Scientists have recently developed a vaccine that could end pandemics caused by diseases that emerge in animals, a new study reveals. In experiments, the vaccine halted five different types of coronaviruses in their tracks — including COVID-19.

COVID has already claimed around five million lives worldwide. Health officials warn that viruses jumping from animals to humans are becoming increasingly common. Recent health crises have included bird flu, swine flu, and Ebola that originated in monkeys. Meanwhile, MERS — another coronavirus strain — has been linked to camels. Outbreaks among people tend to stem from the exploitation of wildlife, including intense battery farming and selling meat for food.

“Given that prior coronavirus epidemics such as SARS-CoV-1 and MERS-CoV have occurred due to zoonotic coronaviruses crossing the species barrier, the potential for the emergence of similar viruses in the future poses a significant threat to global public health, even in the face of effective vaccines for current viruses,” says study lead author Professor Tomohiro Kurosaki of Osaka University in a media release.

One of the theories surrounding COVID-19 is that it began in bats and leaped to another animal before reaching humans. It enters human cells by using its spike protein to bind to the ACE2 cell surface receptor. The study finds this virus consists of two parts: a “core” that is very similar in all coronaviruses and a more specialized “head.”

The Japanese team genetically engineered the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 — the virus that causes COVID. Covering its head with additional sugar molecules made it impossible to hook onto the ACE2 protein in human cells that leads to infection.

In vaccinated mice, the production of antibodies against the unshielded core, mid-section of the viral protein, was dramatically boosted. They blocked SARS-CoV-2 and SARS-CoV-1, which triggered the SARS outbreak in 2002. Three similar coronaviruses from bats and pangolins also hit a “stone wall,” according to the researchers.

Antibodies recognizing this viral head can block the entry of SARS-CoV-2 into cells, but offer little protection against other coronaviruses. Antibodies that identify the core, on the other hand, can prevent the entry of various coronaviruses into human cells.

The researchers say this new strategy fuels antibodies that neutralize multiple coronaviruses however, individuals exposed to the viral spike protein tend to only produce antibodies against the head.

“This suggests that, although the generation of broadly neutralizing antibodies is possible, SARS-CoV-2 infection and current vaccines are unlikely to provide protection against the emergence of novel SARS-related viruses,” Prof. Kurosaki explains.

The study opens the door to a next-generation vaccine that will reduce the risk of pandemics. The research team is hopeful with more work it can be successfully translated to humans.

The findings appear in the Journal of Experimental Medicine .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

Related
spring.org.uk

COVID: Higher Levels Of This Vitamin May Reduce Infection Risk

Having this vitamin above recommended levels may reduce the risk of coronavirus infection. Higher than recommended levels of vitamin D — above those previously considered sufficient — could lower the risk for COVID-19 infection. Vitamin D levels of around 30 ng/mL is generally considered the normal range. However, a study...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

New Signs You've Already Had Coronavirus

According to a new study published Tuesday in the journal PLOS Medicine, even a mild COVID infection can lead to symptoms that may last a lifetime. "The research found that over 1 in 3 patients had one or more features of long-COVID recorded between 3 and 6 months after a diagnosis of COVID-19," the authors concluded."This illness affects patients with both severe and mild Covid-19," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said. "Part of the challenge is that patients with long COVID could have a range of different symptoms that can be persistent or can come and go." Read on for 9 signs you may have Long COVID—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

New Study From Osaka University In Japan Proves It’s Possible To Create A Single Vaccine That Is Efficient Against All Coronavirus Strains

Japanese experts from the University of Osaka are reportedly closer than ever to developing a unique vaccine against three coronaviruses found in bats and pangolins as well as Sars-CoV-2 and Sars-CoV-1. In other words, these scientists have gotten really close to creating a shot that can prevent infection with COVID-19...
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ebola Viruses#Pandemics#Suita#Covid#Mers Cov#Osaka University#Japanese
MedicalXpress

New study provides robust evidence that COVID-19 is a seasonal infection

A new study led by the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal) provides robust evidence that COVID-19 is a seasonal infection linked to low temperatures and humidity, much like seasonal influenza. The results, published in Nature Computational Science, also support the considerable contribution of airborne SARS-CoV-2 transmission and the need to shift to measures that promote "air hygiene."
SCIENCE
unl.edu

Husker scientist studying cellular metabolism’s role in fight against diseases

Cellular metabolism is emerging as a critical factor in controlling the immune system’s response to pathogens that cause human disease, as well as the activity of cancerous cells. A University of Nebraska–Lincoln scientist is studying how those relationships evolve, with an eye toward development of therapeutics or drugs that could give the immune system an edge over these sometimes deadly enemies.
LINCOLN, NE
Scientific American

Nanotechnology Offers New Ways to Fight an Endless Pandemic

A flurry of recent papers highlights growing interest in approaches that employ nanomaterials as antiviral countermeasures. Compared with traditional small molecules or antibodies that inhibit viral replication or cellular entry, nanotechnology offers drug developers a suite of measures that may complement antiviral measures. They include virus binders, cell-membrane decoys or viral-envelope inhibitors. With the help of an influx of funding spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic, some researchers hope that these materials could soon move towards clinical translation.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ucr.edu

Scientists are using AI originally developed for producing deepfake videos to stop future pandemics

Generative adversarial networks are being used to predict the structure of antibodies that could neutralize a previously unknown virus. New pathogens like COVID-19 might soon face an army of custom-made antibodies designed by artificial intelligence technology that was originally developed to produce deepfake images and videos. A consortium of scientists...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
technologynetworks.com

New Antiviral Compound Could Be Effective Against Coronaviruses

Scientists at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis have developed a chemical compound that interferes with a key feature of many viruses that allows the viruses to invade human cells. The compound, called MM3122, was studied in cells and mice and holds promise as a new way to prevent infection or reduce the severity of COVID-19 if given early in the course of an infection, according to the researchers.
SCIENCE
bioworld.com

New vaccine targets multiple coronaviruses in mice

A new engineered glycated vaccine induced production of neutralizing antibodies against severe acute respiratory coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) and other coronaviruses in mice, scientists at The University of Osaka and the RIKEN Center for Integrative Medical Science (CIMS) in Yokohama have reported. If this new vaccination strategy can be successfully translated...
SCIENCE
Northwestern University

One coronavirus vaccine may protect against other coronaviruses

Northwestern Medicine scientists have shown for the first time that coronavirus vaccines and prior coronavirus infections can provide broad immunity against other, similar coronaviruses. The findings build a rationale for universal coronavirus vaccines that could prove useful in the face of future epidemics. “Until our study, what hasn’t been clear...
SCIENCE
pharmacytimes.com

New Vaccines for 2021 and the Vaccine Development Pipeline

Vaccines and vaccine-preventable diseases have recently been thrust into the national spotlight due to the ongoing COVID-19 global pandemic. In the context of the pandemic, the vaccine approval process has received national scrutiny and has evoked an ongoing conversation about equity of distribution and access, optimal strategies for addressing vaccine hesitancy, and measures for combating health misinformation. The advancement of novel vaccine technologies and the ability to leverage experiences from COVID-19 to other potentially preventable communicable diseases has created opportunities to prevent diseases where vaccine development had previously not been possible. Beyond COVID-19, there have been several important updates related to the licensing and approval of vaccines against other communicable diseases from this past year that pharmacists should be aware of.
PHARMACEUTICALS
dailynewsen.com

Are there new coronavirus variants that can be developed?

Yes, so long as the pandemic virus continues to infect people. However, this doesn't necessarily mean that new viruses will not be developed as often or that they'll become more dangerous. The virus is likely to continue infecting people for months to years, even though more than half of the...
CANCER
technologynetworks.com

Tests Developed in the Fight Against Environmental Spread of Antimicrobial Resistance

Researchers from Newcastle University, and colleagues from Spain, Canada and Egypt, have successfully trialled two new qPCR assays to help detect the presence of transmissible AMR using water and wastewater samples. Publishing their results in the journal Water Research, the scientists present a DNA-based testing method that provides a surrogate for monitoring AMR, which will make AMR screening cheaper and more accessible around the world.
SCIENCE
Best Life

You Need a Booster Before This Date, Virus Experts Warn

Millions of fully vaccinated people in the U.S. are now eligible for additional COVID shots months after receiving their first doses. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have authorized and recommended booster shots for select recipients at least six months out from their second shot of Moderna or Pfizer's two-dose series, and everyone who initially received Johnson & Johnson's one-dose vaccine at least two months ago. But because the agencies also authorized mixing and matching booster doses, some people may be waiting on a specific vaccine. Virus experts are currently cautioning against this practice, saying that when you get the booster could be more important than which booster you get.
PUBLIC HEALTH
firstforwomen.com

The Covid Vaccine is Not the Only Shot That May Prevent a Severe Case of Covid-19

This is the time of year to enjoy pumpkin spiced lattes, hayrides, and apple picking, but it’s also when we should all think about our immunity. Covid-19 and the flu may both pick up speed as the weather gets colder and we move indoors. However, there’s something you can do to reduce the risk of a hospital stay. Researchers at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine found evidence that the flu vaccine protects against severe Covid-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
447K+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy