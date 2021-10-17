CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
East Lansing, MI

Lansing-area schools cancel Halloween, Valentine’s Day

By Izzy Martin, Araceli Crescencio, Nexstar Media Wire
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZOS8T_0cTxOp4O00

EAST LANSING, Mich. ( WLNS ) — Administrators at a Lansing-area school district sent out an email Wednesday morning saying that elementary schools will no longer celebrate Valentine’s Day or Halloween.

The East Lansing Public Schools elementary principals cited families who do not celebrate Halloween as one of the primary reasons, as well as the children’s excitement over the spooky holiday making it difficult to learn.

As for Valentine’s Day, administrators stated that some families and students are uncomfortable with students celebrating “love.”

Brittany Bruens says she knows it’s been a tough year for kids but also understands where the district is coming from.

“I know that it seems like we’re just taking one more thing from them but I think that it’s important that everything we do in schools is inclusive,” she said.

Tali Faris-Hylen, the president of the Marble School Community Council, says school officials didn’t talk to the council about the changes beforehand.

“I got the email along with everyone else yesterday afternoon and my initial thought was I am so proud to be a part of this district,” Faris-Hylen said.

East Lansing schools aren’t the only ones making the change. Hayes Intermediate School in Grand Ledge, Michigan, also says it will not be having Halloween, Christmas Day or Valentine’s Day parties.

Instead, the schools will replace them with cultural lessons and activities throughout the year.

East Lansing Mayor Jessy Gregg took to Facebook to comment on the situation. Gregg assured residents that no citywide Halloween festivities will be canceled.

Despite acknowledging the disappointment, the administrative team assured families that they will continue to offer “alternative days” throughout the school year.

A copy of the letter can be found below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Id0sr_0cTxOp4O00

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 13

Charlotte Burghdoff
6d ago

I'm glad I'm old and won't have to bow no longer to politics changing how, what and when we live. I know changes will be made but in the process a lot of people feel like everything is being taken away from us. I gave up when trump took office. I lost all my trust and my respect for Congress and all decisions being made. I'm just sucking it up till I gone.

Reply(1)
6
Bettyjune Wheeler
6d ago

it's not as bad as removing GOD from the schools..It is sad for the children though as they only acknowledge those holidays as a fun candy and dress up day.Terrible!

Reply
3
Patti Christmas
6d ago

Is this for real? Why are we robbing our children of the same childhood many of us had? This is sad.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lansing, MI
Government
State
Michigan State
City
Grand Ledge, MI
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Government
East Lansing, MI
Government
City
Christmas, MI
City
East Lansing, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Hayes Intermediate School
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

1K+
Followers
711
Post
208K+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy