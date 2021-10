Callum Wilson’s wonder goal rescued a point for Newcastle at Crystal Palace but they remain without a Premier League win after nine games this season and it could have been much worse in the capital.Referee Darren England ruled out Christian Benteke’s 87th-minute header for an infringement in the penalty area which would have earned Patrick Vieira’s side a deserved victory.Benteke had earlier hit both a post and the crossbar while he missed another gilt-edged chance after he opened the scoring in a one-sided contest at Selhurst Park that ended as a 1-1 draw.Gateshead-born Graeme Jones was in charge of his...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 11 HOURS AGO