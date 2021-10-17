ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Sunny Sunday, breezy Monday

Quad Cities, IA/IL -- A FIRST ALERT DAY will be in effect Sunday for Strong to Severe Storms and Heavy Rain. Clouds will move in along with the next storm system this evening. There will be a First Alert Day for areas near and south of I-80 starting tomorrow at noon and running through the rest of the day for storms and heavy rain. The rain will come along a warm front and could bring 1″-3″ by Monday morning for southern counties. There is a Flash Flood Watch from the Quad Cities south for the heavy rain expected, so remember to avoid low lying areas tomorrow. There is a severe weather risk for southern counties with heavy rain, hail and lightning as the largest threats. High temperatures will be in the 50s and low 60s the next week.

