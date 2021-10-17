CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NC police officer hit and killed, another hurt while investigating crash

By WTVD
 6 days ago
KNIGHTDALE, N.C. — A Knightdale police officer died in a car crash on Interstate 540 outside of Raleigh early Sunday morning, WTVD reports.

The crash happened around 2:40 a.m. on eastbound I-540 near the Buffaloe Road exit. According to WTVD, officers, including Ryan Hayworth, 23, were investigating a single-car crash in the area when another car slammed into the back of the officers’ patrol vehicle.

Hayworth, a three-month veteran of the force and former member of the US Army, was killed in the collision.

The other officer with Hayworth was seriously hurt. He was rushed to the hospital and is expected to be OK, WTVD reported.

”Ryan’s loss is an indescribable tragedy for our department and our community,” Police Chief Lawrence Capps told WTVD. “The pain of his death (is) felt the most by his family, friends and those who knew him best.”

The driver of the initial crash, as well as the driver who crashed into Hayworth and the other officer were both seriously hurt.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is now investigating the crashes. Alcohol has been named as a possible factor in at least one of the crashes.

