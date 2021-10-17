CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Jedrick Wills and Jack Conklin to miss game today

By Jared Mueller
 6 days ago
The Cleveland Browns and Arizona Cardinals will both be dealing with the loss of important people today. For the Browns, a few key offensive players will be out starting with running back Nick Chubb. For the Cardinals, a couple of important players will be out but, perhaps more importantly, a few coaches including Kliff Kingsbury will be out.

Replacing Chubb will be Kareem Hunt, D’Ernest Johnson and Demetric Felton. Arizona will attempt to replace Kingsbury by splitting up most of his duties.

Cleveland had a number of players miss the game in Week 5 and had others leave the game due to injury.

Not surprisingly, because neither practiced this week, it looks like the Browns will be without both of their starting tackles:

With Chris Hubbard on injured reserve, and likely out for the year, Blake Hance is likely to start at left tackle while rookie Rodney Hudson at right tackle.

The good news is that the defense looks like it will be healthy for the game against the high powered Cardinals offense.

