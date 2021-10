The initial month as an NFL player felt like a whirlwind to Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill, spliced into a game that was faster than any he’d played before. Gradually, though, the game slowed down for him. He played more freely with his speed and athleticism. And until he sustained a knee injury in the Chiefs’ 2019 regular-season finale, he’d blossomed into a key piece of Kansas City’s defensive turnaround.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO