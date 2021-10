The Kansas City Chiefs have made a trio of roster moves on Saturday ahead of their Week 7 soiree with the Tennessee Titans. In an expected move, the Chiefs placed TE Jody Fortson on injured reserve. Andy Reid confirmed that Fortson had successful surgery to repair a torn Achilles on Wednesday. The Chiefs didn’t make a corresponding move to sign a player to the 53-man roster. They still have three tight ends on the roster and are likely keeping the roster spot open to later return a player from injured reserve or activate Kyle Long from the Reserve/PUP list.

NFL ・ 16 HOURS AGO