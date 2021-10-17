CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ed's Tech Notes: Apple Cutting Production On iPhone 13, Twitters New Feature, Unmanned Drown Delivers Lungs

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple is likely to cut production of over 10 million units...

Digital Trends

Someone at Best Buy is probably getting fired for this 70-inch TV deal

Taking advantage of 70-inch TV deals is no longer beyond your reach, as retailers like Best Buy are pushing the limits of how low their prices can go for these massive displays. There are 4K TV deals for screens of all sizes, but Best Buy TV deals is offering you a chance to purchase the 70-inch Hisense 70A6G for just $580, after a $270 discount to its original price of $850.
Deadline

Roku Warns Customers Of “Disturbing Trend” In YouTube Relations; Google’s App And TV Service At Risk Of Going Dark In December

Roku says its impasse with Google over carriage of its YouTube and YouTube TV apps has remained despite six months of efforts to resolve it. The distribution deal for YouTube’s main app is set to expire on December 9. YouTube TV, the pay-TV service with more than 3 million customers, already reached the end of the line last spring. Roku removed it from its channel store, meaning no new customers have been able to sign up, but existing ones have still been able to access their subscriptions. If the December deadline arrives without a deal, new Roku smart-TVs and connected devices...
BGR.com

iPhone 13 production issues could lead to delayed delivery times

Don't Miss: Today’s best deals include all-time low prices on iPhones, laptops, robot vacuums, kitchen appliances, and more! It’s been less than a week since Apple launched the iPhone 13, but the company is already struggling to meet demand. According to a new report from Nikkei Asia, COVID cases in Vietnam are limiting the capacity of manufacturers. As a result, iPhone 13 delivery times are slipping. For the first time, Apple brought sensor-shift stabilization to every new model of its iPhone lineup. The iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max all feature sensor-shift optical image stabilization....
CNET

Amazon is having a blowout sale on Samsung TVs, phones and more

If you've been waiting for a good time to buy nearly anything under the Samsung umbrella, today's your lucky day. For a limited time, Amazon is offering some beefy price cuts on Samsung TVs, phones, small appliances, tablets and storage (to name just a few categories). For $200 -- its lowest price to date -- you can get an Alexa-compatible Samsung soundbar. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G (a CNET Editors' Choice winner) is within $50 of its lowest price, too.
BGR.com

Apple kept one of the best new iPhone 13 Pro Max features a secret

Don't Miss: Amazon’s epic Black Friday deals started early this year and you won’t believe how good they are! Rumors claimed that every iPhone 13 model would feature a larger battery. The new handsets would be slightly thicker, which would help Apple increase the battery capacity. The rumors turned out to be accurate. From mini to Pro Max, every iPhone 13 model has a larger battery pack than its predecessor. Also, they’re all 0.25mm thicker than their iPhone 12 predecessors. The reviews that followed proved all iPhone 13 models feature remarkable battery life, especially the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Real-life tests...
The Hollywood Reporter

Shopping: How to Pre-Order the Apple AirPods 3 (Plus the Best Deals on AirPods Pro and More)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. At long last, Apple announced its highly-anticipated AirPods 3 at Monday’s Unleashed event — along with 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros (and speedy new M1 Pro and M1 Max processors to go with them), fresh colorways for the HomePod mini speaker, a new voice-only tier for Apple Music and the forthcoming macOS Monterey set to roll out Oct. 25. Priced at $179, the third-generation AirPods have a new look that makes them nearly identical to the AirPods Pro, were it not...
Business Insider

Apple will likely have to cut its iPhone 13 production goals for 2021 due to the global chip shortage

Apple will likely have to cut its 2021 production targets for the iPhone 13 by as many as 10 million units due to the ongoing chip shortage, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. Apple originally planned to make 90 million units of its newest smartphone in Q4 2021, but has told manufacturing partners it's now aiming lower because supply-chain partners Broadcom and Texas Instruments may not be able to deliver enough components for that many devices, according to Bloomberg, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
BGR.com

Try these iPhone secret codes to unlock hidden features in iOS 15

Don't Miss: Amazon’s epic Black Friday deals started early this year and you won’t believe how good they are! It may come as a surprise to many, but there are several hidden iPhone codes that have been part of the iOS user experience for years now. And though most users might find these secret codes more intriguing than useful, some actually bring some interesting utility to the table. Again, these secret iPhone codes aren’t exclusive to iOS 15. But seeing as how iOS 15 was released just a few weeks ago, we’d be remiss if we didn’t briefly highlight some of the...
WALA-TV FOX10

Twitter New 'Soft Block" Feature

Twitter is making it easier to remove followers. After about a month of testing, the social media site has released a "soft block" feature. It allows users to remove a follower without actually blocking them. The removed follower won't be able to retweet you or see when you tweet... They...
BGR.com

Apple iPhone 14: Rumors, news, release date, and more

The iPhone 13 is now available for purchase, but we’re already looking forward to the iPhone 14. Why? There have been plenty of rumors about the upcoming device, what it will look like, and what features will be on offer. In other words, while the phone could certainly surprise us, we may have a good idea of what the device will end up looking like. If you bought an iPhone 12, you may not even care about what the iPhone 13 offers. Instead, if you upgrade your phone every few years, the iPhone 14 may be more important to you. We’ll...
investing.com

Apple Lowers Production Targets on iPhone 13 Ahead of New Earnings Season

Today kicks off the unofficial start of the fall earnings season with some big banks in focus, but before investors can dive into the earnings news they have to deal with some Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) news. After Tuesday’s close, Apple announced it was lowering projections on the new iPhone 13 production targets because of the difficulty in getting parts. However, Bloomberg was reporting that some analysts are choosing to view this development as “deferred earnings” instead of “lost earnings” because they see demand for the iPhone 13 is still strong and the components problem as temporary.
notebookcheck.net

Bloomberg: Apple's fears of a chip shortage affecting iPhone 13 production have materialized

Apple’s iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro models are off to an excellent start with many of the devices already sold out or with extended waiting times of a few weeks. Unfortunately for both customers and Apple alike, Apple will not be able to meet its goal of producing 90 million iPhone 13/Pro models in the last three months of 2021. Instead, Bloomberg reports that Apple has been forced to scale back orders by 10 million units due to chip shortages, which will mean iPhone 13 shortages are likely to continue to the end of the year and beyond.
Android Authority

Even Apple is struggling with chip shortages, could cut iPhone 13 production

Apple could reportedly cut iPhone 13 series production for 2021 by 10 million units. It’s claimed that the company is experiencing a shortfall in parts from Texas Instruments and Broadcom. The global chip shortage has been one of the biggest tech stories of 2021, affecting cars, graphics cards, and gaming...
BBC

Apple shares drop on iPhone 13 production fears

Apple's shares dropped on Tuesday following reports it could slash its iPhone 13 production targets due to the ongoing global computer chip shortage. The electronic giant had expected to make 90 million iPhones in the last quarter of 2021, reported Bloomberg. However, Apple was now having to tell its partners...
CNET

Apple's iPhone 13 is missing 5 useful features you can get on Android phones

Apple gave iPhone owners plenty to be excited about with the iPhone 13. From its new cinematic video mode to its longer battery life and additional storage space, the iPhone 13 is a welcome improvement over its predecessor. But there are still a few useful features Apple's phones are missing compared to Android competitors such as Samsung's Galaxy S21.
