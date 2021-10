CENTER POINT – The Independence Mustangs went 2-1 on the first night of the 2021 WaMaC volleyball super meet at Center Point-Urbana High School on Monday night. The Mustangs pulled out a narrow win over an upset-minded Solon in the first match of the night. The Mustangs won going away in the first set, 21-12. Solon fought back to win the second set, 21-18, but the Mustangs prevailed in the deciding set by a score of 15-12.

