Man charged after dragging woman from vehicle while she tried to flee
By Jeff Jones
Shore News Network
6 days ago
PANAMA CITY, FL – A Panama City man is charged with false imprisonment and battery after dragging a female victim as she tried to flee from his vehicle. Officers with the Panama City Police Department...
Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara assisted police officers in apprehending an armed robbery suspect following a foot pursuit last night. Per O’Hara’s new directive, a mugshot of the suspect was not released. “I’ve had the privilege of serving as a Newark police officer since 2001, and even after...
WASHINGTON. D.C. – – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District announce an arrest has been made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday, October 4, 2021, in the 700 block of 13th Street, Southeast. At approximately 9:16 pm, the suspect brandished a...
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Friday, October 22, 2021, in the 4900 block of East Capitol Street, Southeast. At approximately 9:37 am, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of a...
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to a Robbery (Snatch) offense that occurred on Thursday, October 21, 2021, in the 2300 block of Good Hope Road, Southeast. At approximately 12:58 pm, the suspect approached the...
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – On October 23, 2021 at approximately 12:46 p.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of W. Saratoga Street for a shot spotter alert. Upon arrival, officers located a 33 year-old male who was suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to University of Maryland Shock Trauma...
SYRACUSE, NEW YORK – Daniel J. Borg, age 43, of Watertown, New York, was sentenced today to serve 155 months (12 years and 11 months) in federal prison for his convictions for possession of controlled substances (heroin/fentanyl and eutylone) with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, possession of a sawed-off shotgun, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, announced United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman, John B. DeVito, Special Agent in Charge of the New York Field Division of the United States Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), and Jefferson County District Attorney Kristyna Mills.
SYRACUSE, NEW YORK – Anulfo Fernandez, age 42, of Utica, New York, pled guilty today to possessing and intending to distribute heroin in the Utica area in 2019, announced United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman and Ray Donovan, Special Agent in Charge of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), New York Division.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Friday, October 22, 2021, in the 600 block of Division Avenue, Northeast. At approximately 2:10 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of the sounds...
ALEXANDRIA, La. – Jasmine Roberson, 31, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, has been sentenced by United States District Judge Dee D. Drell to 60 months in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, on arson charges. According to information presented in court, on April 20, 2019, firefighters with the Alexandria...
COLUMBUS, OH – On October 20, 2021, at 11:55 pm, the victim, 30-year-old Danielle Bufford, stated that she was walking westbound on E. Whittier St, when a dark colored 4-door Jeep Wrangler, driven by an unknown suspect, was traveling southbound on S. Ohio Ave. A suspect fired several gunshots in...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The Bloomfield Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own this weekend after one of their detectives succumbed after a long battle with COVID-19. “It is with deep sorrow and regret that the Bloomfield Police Department announces the untimely passing of Detective James Peri after a lengthy battle with Covid-19,” the Bloomfield Police Department said in a statement. “Jimmy was a devoted father and husband as well as a very special friend to so many. He may have left us physically but his memory will be a part of this department forever. Please keep Detective Peri, his family and all members of the Bloomfield Police Department in your prayers and may his soul Rest In Peace.”
ALBANY, NEW YORK – Hugo Hernandez, age 34, of Miami Lakes, Florida, pled guilty today to a superseding indictment charging him with being part of access device fraud and money laundering conspiracies for his roles in a nationwide gas station skimming scheme that involved stealing banking and personal information of residents in and around the Northern District of New York, as well as multiple other parts of the country, who used the “pay at the pump” feature to make gasoline purchases.
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – On October 23, 2021 at approximately 8:23 p.m., officers responded to the 3400 block of Leverton Street for a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an unknown male who was suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to an hospital and is in critical condition. Due to...
TRENTON – Acting Attorney General Andrew J. Bruck today announced the arrests of the alleged head, supplier, and other associates in connection with a drug ring that was dealing heroin, crack cocaine, and fentanyl in Salem City, N.J. During the course of the investigation and subsequent search warrants, law enforcement seized two handguns, an assault firearm, and a blank gun (imitation firearm that shoots blanks) from members of the trafficking organization.
POLK COUNTY, FL – Florida Sheriff Grady Judd runs a tight ship, and he and his officers like their criminals where they belong, in prison. Not everyone agrees with Judd’s commitment to law and order, especially the state of New Jersey and Governor Phil Murphy. Now, Judd is confounded and...
