In August 2021, hackers attacked a popular decentralized finance protocol Poly Network and stole over $600 million worth of assets only to return them later. Although no damage was caused, it left the DeFi community grasping for breath. The safety of assets in a decentralized framework was always debated, and this cyber attack only proved how the pseudonymity, immutability, and trustlessness of DeFi could be exploited for the wrong reasons. Hacks like these have cost the crypto community over a billion dollars in 2021.

ECONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO