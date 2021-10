Ben Chilwell has had rotten luck of late, and there was a look of tiredness in his eyes when his opening goal against Andorra was initially ruled out on Saturday. Finally gifted a start by Gareth Southgate after being frozen out of Euro 2020 and failing to play a minute of action at the tournament, here was the left-back's perfect chance to cap off his resurgence at Chelsea and remind the Three Lions boss he has the quality to compete with Luke Shaw.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 11 DAYS AGO