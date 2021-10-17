Medical Marijuana Sales: Arkansas Surpasses 60,000 Pounds; What Makes This Different Vs. Recreational Drug?

Read full article on original website
Virginia Residents Received $250 One-Time Tax Rebates Last October
Residents of Virginia have already received one-time tax rebates of $250 per person last October. This program was made possible after the huge excess in the state’s revenue, says Moomaw. Last October, the Virginia Department of Taxation has already started distributing one-time payments of $250 tax rebates per person....
Illinois Received Up To $700 Tax Rebates For Income, Properties
Residents from Illinois have received up to $700 in tax rebates since September. The payments consist of two different rebates: one for individual income tax and the other for property tax, says Brewster. Since September 12, the first batch of tax rebates were distributed across the state of Illinois. The...
Up To $1,050 To Be Released Next Year— See If Your State Is On The List!
There are four states that Americans should look forward to receiving up to $1,050 next year, says Xie. See the list if yours is one of them!. The COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically changed Americans’ lives over the past few years. To date, the U.S. population is still in need of financial assistance as they deal with the rising costs of living. That said, several states across the country have decided to provide stimulus payments for their residents and some have already been distributed. Still, there are some states that have not released cash assistance to their citizens yet and are expected to issue them in the first four months of 2023.
Massachusetts Received 14% Of Income Tax As Rebates This Year
Residents of Massachusetts have received 14% of their 2021 income tax as tax rebates this year. Compared to tax rebate programs of most states, Massachusetts taxpayers receive different amounts of payments, says Taylor. The state of Massachusetts’ tax rebate program is different from the stimulus programs of other states. This...
Arkansas Educators Received $1,500 One-Time Bonus For Christmas
A $1,500 worth of one-time bonus was received by eligible educators in Arkansas just in time for Christmas. The qualified educators were given a bonus for all the hard work amidst the pandemic, says Notheis. Last December 15, a one-time bonus check worth $1,500 was received by qualified educators from...
Up To $1,700 Relief Payments In Maine— Here’s What You Should Know!
Maine has been issuing relief payment checks of $850 to $1,700 to its taxpayers all year round, says Brady. Here’s what you should know about the state’s relief plans. The state of Maine has been issuing relief payments worth $850 to qualified taxpayers all year round. This initiative is the state striving to help its residents bear the rising costs of living. Among the 18 other states that also offer relief plans, Maine provides one of the highest disbursements for its residents. The state’s relief plan provides direct payments worth $850 to single filers and $1,700 to joint filers. Maine also offers other financial assistance funded by the state’s surplus budget for the fiscal year 2022-2023. These assistances reportedly affect around 858,000 residents of Maine.
Administration Grants Connecticut $5.7 Million For Internet Plans
The federal administration has granted Connecticut $5.7 million in funding for plans on developing the state’s internet service. According to Wade, this funding was achieved through the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Internet for All. The federal administration has granted the state of Connecticut $5.7 million worth of funds....
Rhode Island Families Received $250 One-Time Child Tax Credit
Families from Rhode Island have already received one-time tax credits of $250 per child. This program is a part of the state’s budget for 2023, says DaSilva. Last October, Rhode Island Governor Daniel McKee announced that the state had already started distributing child tax credits to around 115,000 households. The Child Tax Credit program of Rhode Island is a part of the state’s budget for the fiscal year of 2023. This program provided one-time tax credits to eligible families. The tax credits amount to $250 per child, with up to three children allowed. To date, the program has been able to distribute more than $40 million, especially to middle and low-earning families with children.
Up To $800 Tax Rebates To Arrive In South Carolina In 10 Days
Up to $800 tax rebates will be received by the residents of South Carolina this December 31. These rebates are intended to help the residents bear the rising costs of living, says Blake. Direct payments of up to $800 will be received by the residents of South Carolina by the...
$1,504 SNAP Benefits To Be Given To Residents in New York; Gov. Kathy Hochul Says
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said that residents in New York will receive an additional benefit in SNAP up to $1,504 this December. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program aims to help millions of Americans to meet their daily needs and buy nutritious food. However, not all states participate in this program and the amount that each resident receive varies on the state where they lived.
