Robert Page has urged his Wales players to seize a World Cup play-off place after their thrilling qualifying draw with the Czech Republic Wales’ 2-2 draw in Prague on Friday has left the Dragons trailing the second-placed Czechs on goal difference, but with a game in hand.With Belgium eight points clear at the top of Group E and set to claim the one automatic qualification place, Wales and the Czech Republic are involved in a fascinating battle for second spot – and the play-off place that comes with it.🇨🇿 Czech Republic 2-2 Wales 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇪🇪 Estonia 2-0 Belarus 🇧🇾Wales pick up...

FIFA ・ 14 DAYS AGO