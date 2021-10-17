CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Good deal: Benching doesn't sully Rattler's marketability

 6 days ago

Oklahoma’s Spencer Rattler and Miami’s D’Eriq King have been two of the most prominent football players to cash...

saturdaydownsouth.com

Cam Newton's brother makes game-changing play for Auburn against Georgia State

Caylin Newton made a huge play for Auburn in the third quarter of the Tigers’ game against Georgia State. Newton, who is Cam Newton’s brother, broke through on the right side and blocked a Panthers’ punt, which led to an Auburn recovery and touchdown in the end zone. It cut the deficit to 24-19, as Barton Lester made the recovery with 4:44 remaining in the third quarter.
GEORGIA STATE
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Reveals That He Got Contract Offers From The Dallas Cowboys And Seattle Seahawks To Play In The NFL During The NBA's Lockout In 2011

LeBron James has been known as an extremely versatile player. While he may not be the best in certain areas, there are few things that he cannot do on the court. One of the things that stood out about him during his career though, was his athletic ability. LeBron James has been an absolute wrecking ball when getting to the rim, using his explosiveness and leaping ability to make insane finishes near the basket.
NBA
The Spun

Steelers Reportedly Bringing In Notable WR

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a need at wide receiver, and it looks like they’re about to add one who was on the verge of signing elsewhere. According to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, the Steelers are bringing in Anthony Miller for a physical. If signed, Miller would likely help ease the loss of JuJu Smith-Schuster due to a season-ending injury.
NFL
State
Oklahoma State
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Lane Kiffin’s Decisions

Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin had a message for everyone watching on CBS before kickoff at Alabama on Saturday. “Get your popcorn ready,” he said. Almost two quarters later, it’s been all Alabama in Tuscaloosa. The Crimson Tide lead the Rebels, 21-0, late in the second quarter. Kiffin...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Thinks 1 CFB Team’s “Dynasty Is Done”

We’re only through the first month of the 2021 college football season, but ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum is already writing off the Clemson Tigers. During this Wednesday’s edition of Get Up, Finebaum made an interesting comment about Clemson’s outlook moving forward. Not only does he see the Tigers struggling the rest of this season, he thinks their dynasty is officially over.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sporting News

The day Chuck Hughes died: Remembering the only NFL player to die in a game

The pass, on third and 1, sails incomplete as the clock ticks down in the fourth quarter. He had lined up on the right side of the formation as the Lions, trailing 28-23, try to mount a comeback against the rival Bears. He races downfield on a post pattern, but Greg Landry’s pass, intended for tight end Charlie Sanders, sails incomplete.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Sooners HC Lincoln Riley drops truth bomb on why he benched Spencer Rattler for Caleb Williams

Lincoln Riley and his Oklahoma Sooners remain undefeated after taking down the Texas Longhorns, 55-48, during the latest edition of the Red River Rivalry on Saturday in spectacular fashion. But it’s not just the comeback victory that has the entire Norman buzzing, but also the huge decision by Riley to bench quarterback Spencer Riley for backup Caleb Williams.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Spencer Rattler: Car dealer that gifted Oklahoma QB two vehicles, weighs in on benching

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler might be losing his job to true freshman Caleb Williams, but for purposes of NIL deals, that might not matter too much. The most marketable athlete in college sports based on social media statistics entered the season as the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. His position as the starter at “QB U” earned him two cars, gifted to the recognizable face by Fowler Automotive Group near Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Appears To Really Hate 1 College Football Team

Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac appears to have one least-favorite college football program. We can’t really blame her for feeling that way, either. On Saturday, the former University of Arizona and San Diego State University golfer threw some major shade at Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow

On Thursday night, the last two No. 1 picks will go head-to-head as the Cincinnati Bengals host the Jacksonville Jaguars. 2020 No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow has had a little more success so far this season than his counterpart in tonight’s game, 2021 No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence. Burrow and the Bengals are favored to get the win tonight as well.
NFL
The Spun

Gus Malzahn Sends Clear Message About The LSU Job

LSU will need a new head coach at season’s end, and believe it or not Gus Malzahn’s name has been thrown around as a possibility. The LSU Tigers will part ways with Ed Orgeron at the end of the season. The decision comes just two years after Orgeron helped guide the program to a national championship.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tennessee defeats Alabama, remains unbeaten

No. 2 Tennessee defeated Alabama, 51-0, Friday night in Tuscaloosa. The Vols’ rugby team remains unbeaten during the 2021 fall season. Tennessee kicked off its 2021 fall schedule at Ohio State on Sept. 4, winning 30-23 against the Buckeyes. UT was also victorious at Cincinnati on Sept. 5, defeating the Bearcats 22-0.
ALABAMA STATE
ourcommunitynow.com

Oklahoma football: Sooners QB Spencer Rattler breaks silence following benching for Caleb Williams vs. Texas

Oklahoma Sooners head football coach Lincoln Riley benched third-year sophomore quarterback Spencer Rattler in the second quarter of Saturday’s Red River Showdown against the Texas Longhorns. Rattler completed 8 of 15 pass attempts for 111 yards and zero touchdowns to one interception before he was pulled in favor of true freshman Caleb Williams.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

Look: Michigan Band’s Shot At Ohio State Is Going Viral

When we talk about college marching bands, we’re typically talking about Ohio State’s. This time, it’s the Michigan band that deserves recognition. During halftime of the Michigan-Northwestern game on Saturday, the University of Michigan marching band took a pretty hilarious shot at the Buckeyes. The band performed a beer pong...
OHIO STATE
CBS DFW

Texas Longhorn Football Player Jake Ehlinger Died Of Accidental Overdose Of Drugs Laced With Fentanyl, Family Says

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The family of University of Texas student and Texas Longhorns linebacker Jake Ehlinger says the 20-year-old’s death on May 6 was due to an accidental drug overdose, Thursday, Oct. 21. The Ehlinger family said in a statement they learned Jake accidentally overdosed from what’s believed to be the prescription anti-anxiety medication Xanax laced with fentanyl. These kinds of counterfeit pills have been seen increasingly in Texas and nationwide. The Ehlinger family statement said, “The spread of counterfeit pills is an ongoing and significant issue throughout our country, particularly in schools, colleges, and universities. As our family continues to process...
AUSTIN, TX

