NHL

NHL Expanded Conference Glance

 6 days ago

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. N.Y. Rangers at Toronto, 7 p.m. Seattle at Philadelphia, 7...

Daily Voice

NY Islanders Legend Mike Bossy Battling Lung Cancer

Hockey Hall of Fame forward Mike Bossy announced that he has been diagnosed with lung cancer.A New York Islanders legend, the 64-year-old Bossy announced that he will be stepping away from his role as a hockey analyst with TVA Sport in Canada to receive treatment following his diagnosis.“I can assu…
NHL Western Conference Champion Futures Odds and Analysis

There is a clear divide in the futures market between the top two teams in the Western Conference and the competitors chasing them for the Western Conference Championship. The Colorado Avalanche sit atop the betting board with +200 odds to represent the West in the Stanley Cup Finals. The Vegas Golden Knights are close behind at +300 to win the conference for the second time in five years. There may be value in backing a team with hedging opportunities in mind for the postseason, but the top two teams are a class above.
2021-22 NHL Eastern Conference Standings Predictions

With the NHL season upon up, there is always a big puzzle of how the standings will shakeup. The NHL season is always unpredictable but here are our predictions on how each team will finish in the extremely competitive Eastern Conference. Metropolitan Division. New York Islanders – 104 points. The...
Enjoy Patrick Kane’s Most Incredible Moments from His 1,000 Games with the Blackhawks

Tonight, before their contest with the Vancouver Canucks, the Chicago Blackhawks will honor Patrick Kane for playing 1,000 games in the Chicago sweater. I don’t know about you, but I have never personally witnessed a more extraordinary Blackhawks player in my lifetime. I’m 31 now, I was 17 when Kane was drafted in June of 2007, so Kane’s career has spanned about half of my life (and all of my adult life). I can’t even think about the Blackhawks without 88 skating on the right-wing every night, so thinking about him playing over 1,000 games so far makes me sad that we’re in the twilight of one of the greatest players in franchise history’s career.
Erik Gustafsson Signs With Chicago Blackhawks

Oct 11: The Blackhawks have made it official, signing Gustafsson to a one-year, $800K deal. Oct 10: Defenseman Erik Gustafsson was released from his professional tryout by the New York Islanders and is expected to sign with the Chicago Blackhawks, per Pierre LeBrun of TSN and The Athletic. Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli reports Gustafsson signed a one-year deal worth $800K.
NHL Rumors: Kings, Blues, Blackhawks, Senators, Canadiens

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Los Angeles Kings might be getting good news after what looked like a serious injury to defenseman Drew Doughty. Meanwhile, the status on a Vladimir Tarasenko trade seems to change weekly. How long will he be staying with the St. Louis Blues? The Ottawa Senators seemed to have dismissed rumors that they’re looking to add a top-nine center to their group and there were plenty of scouts at the Blackhawks game on Thursday, many of them likely checking in on Dylan Strome.
Kotkaniemi scores in Montreal return, Hurricanes win 4-1

MONTREAL (AP) — Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored his first goal for Carolina in his return to Montreal, helping the Hurricanes beat the winless Canadiens 4-1 on Thursday night. The 21-year-old Kotkaniemi left the Canadiens for the Hurricanes over the summer after signing a $6.1 million offer sheet. The Finn was booed every time he touched the […]
Gurianov's OT goal pushes Stars past Kings 3-2

DALLAS (AP) — Denis Gurianov scored on a rushing backhander with 4:15 into overtime to give the Dallas Stars a 3-2 win in their home opener over the Los Angeles Kings on Friday night. Braden Holtby kept Dallas in the game by stopping 43 shots. Of the Stars’ three wins, two were in overtime and one in a shootout. Anze Kopitar scored his sixth goal in the season’s first four games and Gabriel Valardi scored on a five-minute major penalty for the Kings.
Oilers beat Vegas 4-3, extend season-opening win streak to 4

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Zack Kassian scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-3. Edmonton remained undefeated with its fourth straight win. Vegas (1-3-0) lost its third straight. Zach Hyman scored twice and Leon Draisaitl added a goal for the Oilers. Mikko Koskinen made 36 saves. Nic Roy, Nolan Patrick, and Nic Hague scored for the Golden Knights, who got a 28-save effort from Robin Lehner.
Update on the latest sports

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Astros are back in the World Series. The Astros are American League championship after Yordan (yohr-DAHN') Alvarez, Luis Garcia and Kyle Tucker led them to a 5-0 victory over the Boston Red Sox. Alvarez went 4-for-4 with an RBI double and two runs scored. He...
