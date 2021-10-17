CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Airline Passenger Pushes COVID Conspiracy On Microphone

TMZ.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is just insane ... a woman not only went nuts on a plane to push her COVID conspiracy theory ... she brought her own mic along for the ride. Check out the video ... she launches mid-flight into a...

www.tmz.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS DFW

‘Passengers Are Next,’ Current, Former American Airlines Workers Protest COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Another medical freedom rally is taking place, this time at the the American Airlines Headquarters in Dallas on Oct. 22. Current and former airline workers gathered in protest of COVID-19 vaccine mandates. “We are leading the way in this fight because it doesn’t end with us, passengers are next,” an organizer of the event told CBS 11 News via email. By the second week of October, the largest pilots association and most major carriers — United Airlines, American Airlines, Southwest Airlines, JetBlue, Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines — confirmed they will follow President Biden’s executive order requiring workers to get the COVID-19...
DALLAS, TX
FOXBusiness

United exec warns passengers booking flights on airlines without vaccine mandates

United Airlines executives told investors Wednesday that customers should be wary of airlines that don't have vaccine requirements. During the third-quarter earnings call, the airline's executives, including CEO Scott Kirby, said that customers can "book with confidence" with United. The Chicago-based carrier has taken the strongest pro-vaccination stance among U.S....
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microphone#Covid#Davenewworld 2 Check
uticaphoenix.net

A global airline is no longer requiring passengers to wear

A SAS Scandinavian Airlines’ Airbus A350-900 XWB. Thomas Pallini/Insider. Scandinavian Airlines will no longer require face masks on flights within Scandinavia. Flights outside of Sweden, Denmark, and Norway will still have mask requirements. Sweden, where Scandinavian Airlines has its headquarters, has taken a no-lockdown pandemic approach. Scandinavian Airlines, also known...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
hngn.com

Republic Airlines Flight 4817 Makes Emergency Landing In Queens After Passengers Reported Suspicious Behavior From Someone Onboard

A Republic Airlines Flight was forced to make an emergency landing after some passengers expressed concern over one person's behavior. However, no injuries were reported. According to NBC New York, Republic Airlines 4817 safely landed at Queens airport following a security incident. Unruly passenger in custody for questioning. The passengers...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
cbslocal.com

Some Southwest Airlines Passengers Face More Cancellations

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Travel troubles for some passengers flying Southwest Airlines. They searching for a way to get to their destination after nearly 2,000 flights were canceled over the weekend. Monday morning, most of Southwest’s flights out of Miami International Airport were scheduled as “on time.”. A Southwest passenger and...
MIAMI, FL
eturbonews.com

United Airlines Untold Story of a COVID-19 Nightmare Continues

50 passengers that flew on a United Airlines flight 3742 from Chicago to Milwaukee, operated by Air Wisconsin, on Monday will be in suspense if they contracted COVID-19. This flight should have never been allowed to depart, and this was confirmed by a flight attendant and the captain as unsafe.
PUBLIC HEALTH
travelawaits.com

These Airlines Won’t Charge Passengers Who Travel With Their Bicycle

If you love to ride your bike or know someone who does, then you understand how attached cyclists are to their bikes. Chances are you also understand that taking a bike on a trip can be frustrating — and expensive — because some air carriers still charge outrageous fees for transporting bikes.
TRAVEL
tripsavvy.com

Delta Is Pushing for Banned Passenger Lists to Be Shared Between Airlines

Something’s been in the air ever since COVID-19 came on the scene: rowdy airline passengers. Ever since air travel started picking back up last year, so have the numbers of unruly passengers. Between Jan. 1, 2021, to Oct. 12, 2021, the Federal Aviation Administration received 4,724 reported cases of unruly passengers. It’s the most ever, by a long shot, since 1995 when the agency began recording reports.
LIFESTYLE
NBC Miami

Florida Passengers Affected Amid Southwest Airlines Cancellations Nationwide

Passengers are frustrated in South Florida after Southwest Airlines canceled more than 1,000 flights, about 27 percent of its schedule in recent days. Officials at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport said Monday they had 24 Southwest flight cancellations as of 8:40 a.m., including 12 arrivals and 12 departures. Miami International Airport...
FLORIDA STATE
TravelPulse

One Airline Is Ditching the Mask Mandate for Passengers

Is Scandinavian Airlines about to a precedent-setter?. The European carrier has announced that face masks are no longer needed by passengers who are flying within, to and from Sweden, Denmark and Norway. Or, in other words, in Scandinavia. The policy goes into effect on October 18. International flights outside of...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy