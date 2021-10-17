Airline Passenger Pushes COVID Conspiracy On Microphone

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Another medical freedom rally is taking place, this time at the the American Airlines Headquarters in Dallas on Oct. 22. Current and former airline workers gathered in protest of COVID-19 vaccine mandates. “We are leading the way in this fight because it doesn’t end with us, passengers are next,” an organizer of the event told CBS 11 News via email. By the second week of October, the largest pilots association and most major carriers — United Airlines, American Airlines, Southwest Airlines, JetBlue, Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines — confirmed they will follow President Biden’s executive order requiring workers to get the COVID-19...

