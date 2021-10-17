Python 3.10 — Five New Features And Considerations

“Language is the road map of a culture. It tells you where its people come from and where they are going” — Rita Mae Brown. I would like to share my real-life experience. Back in 2016, I got myself admitted into a renowned engineering university of Bangladesh aiming to be a computer science graduate. At the very onset of my 4th semester, I came to know about the buzzword machine learning. And immediately I got involved in learning Machine Learning and felt longing to learn about the techniques. I started to study from the very basics of ML algorithms. After getting familiar with the ML algorithm, I had done some projects to know how to implement the ML algorithm for solving real-life problems. I was amazed to have the satisfactory outcomes of my ML model. On an otiose evening, I was staffless, sitting on the dorm’s balcony and exploring the functions of my smartphone. I found that the voice assistant option is so accurate and wondering. My mind was triggered by something feeling I should know about the mechanism of this technology. Immediately, I rushed to my room and sat back with my laptop, made some google searches, and discovered that a new terminology named Natural Language Processing (NLP) is the key to the voice assistant. I started to dig deeper about NLP. At first sight, I thought that it is very difficult but after studying for a couple of days, it became clear to me that NLP is nothing but some techniques integrated with the ML model. Interestingly, the techniques are very much compatible with grammatical rules.

