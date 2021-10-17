CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Python 3.10 — Five New Features And Considerations

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA few days ago, Python 3.10 has released eventually. There are already many articles online that were even published before it was released. However, I found most of those are just listing the new features without too much discussion. Therefore, in my article, I'll try to give some examples about how...

TechRepublic

Learn the Python and Git skills you need to break into a new tech career

Now you can pick up some of the most useful and in-demand skills that can lead to a successful career in the tech industry, even if you have no prior experience. If you're intimidated by the thought of learning to code, it might help to know that Python is taught to middle-schoolers—it's that easy. So the affordable Python Programming & Git Certification Bundle is the perfect path to programming skills for those with no tech experience whatsoever. In fact, there's even a course for you if all you need is to speak enough geek to get the job done: "Programming Fundamentals For Non-Programmers."
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Lumia UK

Build better websites with new Smart Pages features

With the introduction of Smart Pages back in February, we’ve been delighted to see small businesses take advantage of this free website creation service to improve their online presence. We’ve been hard at work to improve the product by channeling customer feedback into exciting new features, and we want to introduce some of the new cross-Microsoft integrations and data improvements we’ll be rolling out over the upcoming weeks. We can’t wait to see the beautiful websites you’ll create, and we look forward to gathering your feedback to continue to improve Smart Pages.
TECHNOLOGY
Phone Arena

Page Zoom is a new accessibility feature in Chrome for Android

Google is working on a new Page Zoom accessibility feature for its Chrome browser on mobile devices, mspoweruser reports. It appears that the reasoning behind this new feature is that text scaling on mobile devices produces variable results and often causes bugs. There’s a long thread on Chrome support forums concerning the issue, and it seems that Google developers have listened to the users and implemented the new Page Zoom feature.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Try these iPhone secret codes to unlock hidden features in iOS 15

Don't Miss: Amazon’s epic Black Friday deals started early this year and you won’t believe how good they are! It may come as a surprise to many, but there are several hidden iPhone codes that have been part of the iOS user experience for years now. And though most users might find these secret codes more intriguing than useful, some actually bring some interesting utility to the table. Again, these secret iPhone codes aren’t exclusive to iOS 15. But seeing as how iOS 15 was released just a few weeks ago, we’d be remiss if we didn’t briefly highlight some of the...
CELL PHONES
tech.co

1Password Launches New Feature to Promote Safe Sharing

Sharing personal data doesn't need to be scary anymore, as 1Password announced a new feature that allows users to securely share items online with anyone, including non-1Password users. Let's be honest, every time you share a password via text, messenger, or email, your heart skips a beat. That's because with...
INTERNET
towardsdatascience.com

4 simple tips for plotting multiple graphs in Python

Learn useful short code snippets for visualising multiple subplots. When visualising data, often there is a need to plot multiple graphs in a single figure. For instance, multiple graphs are useful if you want to visualise the same variable but from different angles (e.g. side-by-side histogram and boxplot for a numerical variable). In this post, I share 4 simple but practical tips for plotting multiple graphs.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

A Complete Guideline to Natural Language Processing (NLP)

“Language is the road map of a culture. It tells you where its people come from and where they are going” — Rita Mae Brown. I would like to share my real-life experience. Back in 2016, I got myself admitted into a renowned engineering university of Bangladesh aiming to be a computer science graduate. At the very onset of my 4th semester, I came to know about the buzzword machine learning. And immediately I got involved in learning Machine Learning and felt longing to learn about the techniques. I started to study from the very basics of ML algorithms. After getting familiar with the ML algorithm, I had done some projects to know how to implement the ML algorithm for solving real-life problems. I was amazed to have the satisfactory outcomes of my ML model. On an otiose evening, I was staffless, sitting on the dorm’s balcony and exploring the functions of my smartphone. I found that the voice assistant option is so accurate and wondering. My mind was triggered by something feeling I should know about the mechanism of this technology. Immediately, I rushed to my room and sat back with my laptop, made some google searches, and discovered that a new terminology named Natural Language Processing (NLP) is the key to the voice assistant. I started to dig deeper about NLP. At first sight, I thought that it is very difficult but after studying for a couple of days, it became clear to me that NLP is nothing but some techniques integrated with the ML model. Interestingly, the techniques are very much compatible with grammatical rules.
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

Visualize Your Strava Data on an Interactive Map with Python

Use the Strava API with Python to download you activity data, create an elevation profile and plot your activity details on an interactive map in just a few easy steps. Downloading your Strava data isn’t that complicated. But first, you will have to go through a one time manual process that grants your application access to all of your activity data. To get you started , I recommend you follow the steps Matt Ambrogi explained in his excellent story on how to get started. After that, you are good to go.
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

Browser-Based Database Clients

From the college days over a decade ago, when my database lab instructor gave me a CD of Oracle 11g database to install on the system, to the current day, when I can spin up a database instance with a simple CLI command, we’ve come a long way. As the databases have moved from on-prem to cloud, database clients have moved from desktop or Mac applications to browsers. This transition has, inconspicuously, aligned almost fully with the transition to platform independence with easily usable virtualization tools like Docker.
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

Exploring Line Charts with Python's Matplotlib

Secondary axis, interpolations, connected scatter plots, and more. Line charts are absolute rockstars in data visualization, they're familiar to most audiences, and their straightforward format makes insights, trends, and patterns easy to recognize. Even though they're easy to draw, there are grey areas that can be tricky to navigate and...
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

Augmented Assignment Expression in Python — The Walrus Operator := and Beyond

Not only about the walrus operator, but many related concepts. Since version 3.8, the new feature augmented assignment expression has been included in Python. In particular, a new operator emerges as a result — the inline assignment operator :=. Because of its look, this operator is more commonly known as the walrus operator. In this article, I’d like to discuss key aspects about this operator to help you understand this technique.
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

Graph Neural Networks: a learning journey since 2008 — Python & Deep Walk

The fourth part of this series. Today, the practical implementation of DeepWalk 🐍 and a look at Facebook Large Page Dataset 👍. Welcome back to the fourth part of our journey in the Graph Machine Learning world. In the previous post, we saw how DeepWalk algorithm works and its mathematical background. Today we’ll dive into the Python implementation of the algorithm, starting from a simple example (the Karate club) with a simple DeepWalk version in Numpy and then we’ll jump to a more interesting scenario, with Facebook Large Page Dataset.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

How To Create Quantum Multinoulli Distributions With Qiskit

Do you want to get started with Quantum Machine Learning? Have a look at Hands-On Quantum Machine Learning With Python. Probability distributions are ubiquitous in machine learning. It doesn’t matter whether we aim to answer the simplest question or solve the biggest problem. Technically, the goal always is to learn a yet unknown probability distribution from data.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

How To Change The Column Type in PySpark DataFrames

Discussing how to cast the data types of columns in PySpark DataFrames. A fairly common operation in PySpark is type casting that is usually required when we need to change the data type of specific columns in DataFrames. For instance, it’s quite common (and a bad practise!) to have datetimes stored as strings, or even integers and doubles stored as StringType.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

Websites for Statistics and Data Analysis on Every Device

My selection of online tools for data analysis in web browsers. Quick links: Online Statistics | Online Regression & fitting | Online PCA | Online math environment | About client-side web programming. Ever wanted to do a quick statistical test, regression, principal components analysis, or some simple descriptive statistics, but...
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

Top 3 Visualization Python Packages to Help Your Data Science Activities

Data visualization is a process to summary your data into a graphic representation to help people understand the data. Imagine your data exploration or validation without data visualization? It is hard, right?. Additionally, data visualization might reveal additional information we cannot find in the statistical summary. Data visualization also helps...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

Intro to Data Structures

Imagine you build a wildly popular app that is quickly growing towards a million users. (Congrats!) While users love the app, they’re complaining that the app is becoming slower and slower, to the point that some users are starting to leave. You notice that the main bottleneck is how user info is retrieved during authentication: currently, your app searches through an unsorted list of Python dictionaries until it finds the requested user ID.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

Violin, Strip, Swarm, and Raincloud Plots in Python as Better (Sometimes) Alternatives to a Boxplot

When to use each of them, how to create, adjust, and combine these types of visualizations in the seaborn library. Creating a boxplot is the most popular way of displaying the statistical summary for a dataset. However, sometimes, we may need to visualize additional statistical information and take a more granular look at our data. This is where other types of charts come into play: violin, strip, and swarm plots, as well as their hybrids, the most interesting of which is a raincloud plot. In this article, we’re going to explore these alternatives to a boxplot in the seaborn library of Python and to find out in which cases each of them is the most applicable.
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

The Future of the Data Engineer

Is the data engineer still the “worst seat the table?” Thoughts on the past, present, and future of tooling, processes, and culture in our industry. In the world of data engineering, Maxime Beauchemin is someone who needs no introduction. One of the first data engineers at Facebook and Airbnb, he...
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

A PySpark Example for Dealing with Larger than Memory Datasets

A step-by-step tutorial on how to use Spark to perform exploratory data analysis on larger than memory datasets. Analyzing datasets that are larger than the available RAM memory using Jupyter notebooks and Pandas Data Frames is a challenging issue. This problem has already been addressed (for instance here or here) but my objective here is a little different. I will be presenting a method for performing exploratory analysis on a large data set with the purpose of identifying and filtering out the unnecessary data. The hope is that at the end the filtered data set can be handled by Pandas for the rest of the computations.
SOFTWARE

