Jerome Baker injury: Dolphins LB exits game in first quarter

During the first quarter of Miami’s Week 6 matchup with Jacksonville in London, Jerome Baker suffered an injury to his head and was taken off the field.

The team announced that he is questionable to return.

Baker was targeted in zone coverage on a third-down conversion by Jaguars’ tight end Dan Arnold on their first drive, continuing his recent struggles in coverage.

If Baker isn’t able to return this will be a big hit to a Dolphins defense that is already dealing with the loss of both of their starting cornerbacks for this week.

This may mean more snaps for Elandon Roberts and Duke Riley who are both obvious downgrades, even if Baker isn’t playing at the level we’re accustomed to.