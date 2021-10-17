CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Jerome Baker injury: Dolphins LB exits game in first quarter

By Mike Masala
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DDAXw_0cTxAlQc00

During the first quarter of Miami’s Week 6 matchup with Jacksonville in London, Jerome Baker suffered an injury to his head and was taken off the field.

The team announced that he is questionable to return.

Baker was targeted in zone coverage on a third-down conversion by Jaguars’ tight end Dan Arnold on their first drive, continuing his recent struggles in coverage.

If Baker isn’t able to return this will be a big hit to a Dolphins defense that is already dealing with the loss of both of their starting cornerbacks for this week.

This may mean more snaps for Elandon Roberts and Duke Riley who are both obvious downgrades, even if Baker isn’t playing at the level we’re accustomed to.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xmm8k_0cTxAlQc00

Comments / 0

Related
987theshark.com

Bruce Arians Says Running Back is on Thin Ice

Bruce Arians is not happy with Runnin Back Gio Bernard after the Bucs defeat of Miami last Sunday. Arians was happy with Bernards’s total scoring but his pass defense was not up to standards. “I was pleased with it at the end, I didn’t like when he got run over...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#Big Hit#American Football#Dolphins Lb
FanSided

3 NFL quarterbacks who need to be benched after Week 6

Every Sunday, many NFL starting quarterbacks played badly enough to deserve being benched. Another week of NFL action, another trio of starting quarterbacks who deserved to be benched. There is a reason the league puts so many games on during the early-afternoon window. The NFL does not want to showcase...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Bears trade with Dolphins to help Justin Fields, offense

In an attempt to bolster their anemic offense, the Chicago Bears got Justin Fields and the team’s attack some help by trading for Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jakeem Grant. This, according to Tom Pelissero of The NFL Network. The move comes shortly after the Bears scored a 24-14 win over...
NFL
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Dark horse trade destination for Texans QB Deshaun Watson, revealed

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson remains with the AFC South organization as it stands today, but the troubled signal-caller could soon be on the move. With the Miami Dolphins long being linked to Watson, who is still facing some very serious sexual assault allegations and presumably more than a few legal battles ahead, the Texans have continually tried to distance themselves from the former first round NFL Draft pick. In addition to the Dolphins, there is apparently at least one other team that has at least checked in on Watson and his availability via trade.
NFL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dolphins release LB Shaquem Griffin from practice squad to make room for familiar face

The Miami Dolphins brought back a familiar face at linebacker but cut ties with an NFL fan favorite in the process. The Dolphins released linebacker Shaquem Griffin, a player beloved by football fans for his story of overcoming his amputated left hand to become a college football star at Central Florida and then reach the NFL, from their practice squad to make room to sign Vince Biegel. Biegel ...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
bucsnation.com

Linebacker Lavonte David leaves game against Dolphins with leg injury

The Buccaneers are taking control of the ballgame as their are up 24-10 against the Miami Dolphins at halftime. But a defense which is already hurting due to injuries in the secondary, may have yet another injury to add to the list on defense. As the game was approaching halftime,...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dolphins make three roster moves ahead of their Week 7 game vs. Falcons

Ahead of their Week 7 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons, the Miami Dolphins made a few moves on Saturday that might be telling for the game. Brian Flores’ team promoted wide receiver Isaiah Ford to the active roster. He’s been elevated the last couple of games due to injuries to DeVante Parker, Will Fuller, and Preston Williams. With Parker and Fuller being questionable, and Fuller being on the injured reserve, this may point to one of them missing more time than expected.
NFL
UPI News

Jaguars LB Myles Jack out for London game vs. Dolphins due to back injury

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Jacksonville Jaguars star linebacker Myles Jack will miss Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins in London because of a back injury, the team announced Thursday. Jack was injured during last week's 37-19 loss to the division rival Tennessee Titans and didn't practice this week. The winless...
NFL
Miami Herald

Dolphins’ Ogbah reacts to racist message after Jaguars game. Plus injury report

In his first public comments since sharing a since-deleted screenshot of a racist message sent to him on Instagram, Dolphins defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah said the message “pissed me off.”. After last Sunday’s loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, Ogbah posted a screenshot of a male who sent a message to...
NFL
Yardbarker

Breaking Down the First Week 7 Dolphins Injury Report

The Miami Dolphins' first injury report of Week 7 ahead of their game against the Atlanta Falcons was really long, but also involved a very important caveat. The Dolphins conducted a walk-through Wednesday and the injury report therefore was based on an estimation of each player's participation had it been a regular practice.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

39K+
Followers
82K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy