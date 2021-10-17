'A Better Goal Than City' - Liverpool's Sadio Mane On Salah's Watford Goal

After bringing up 100 Premier League goals for himself in Liverpool's 5-0 win against Watford on Saturday afternoon, Sadio Mane was keen to shower praise on his teammates Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.

It was a brilliant afternoon for Jurgen Klopp's team at Vicarage Road with the famous front three back to their supreme best, all on the scoresheet, and with Roberto Firmino firing a hattrick.

Sadio Mane On What Salah Goal He Thinks Is Better

Liverpool's number 10 spoke to liverpoolfc.com about his Egyptian teammate and believes that the goal on Saturday was even better than the one scored against Manchester City at Anfield a fortnight ago.

“I think it’s a better goal than City! But it’s no surprise for us because we know his quality, one of the best players in the world. He showed it today,”

Sadio Mane on Firmino

It was not only Salah that teammate Mane had positive words for as he went on to say how pleased he was for Firmino who has encountered a tricky time of late.

“Bobby as well – he showed it – one of the best for sure in the world. I’m very happy for them."

“Especially Bobby’s hat-trick, it was not an easy time for him with injuries but he is back and I’m happy for him. Hopefully he will be here for us and score more goals for us until the end of the season.”

LFCTR Verdict

It's very difficult to choose between the two brilliant individual strikes from Salah in the last two Premier League matches.

One thing for sure however is that Liverpool have a player at the very top of his game at the moment.

The return to form of Firmino can only be a good thing for Reds fans as they look to challenge for trophies this season.

If he can consistently reach the heights he did previously for the club, it will bring the best out of Mane, Salah and Jota and hopefully fire Liverpool to success.

