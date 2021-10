TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - No Time To Die is an excellent send-off for Daniel Craig’s tenure as the world’s most iconic superspy. When Craig stepped into the tuxedo, it felt like a seismic shift. Previous iterations of Bond had touched on the existential dread and remorse that stem from a life lived dangerously, but never had the films seemed so intent on diving quite so deep into Bond’s psyche as he saved the world. Given that this version emerged in the shadow of the rise of Jason Bourne, it meant so too must Bond eschew the need for silly gadgets and villains with outlandish schemes. Bond was capital-s Serious now and by god, his movies needed to reflect that.

