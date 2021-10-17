COMMENTARY; CONQUERNG DEPRESSION

This post contains a video, which you can also view here. To support more videos like this, head to patreon.com/rebecca!. I’ve produced two different videos recently in which I mentioned that maybe a certain group of people (educated girls in sexist societies and vegans and vegetarians in meat-eating societies) may be more depressed or more anxious because they are accurately perceiving that the world they live in is fundamentally unfair or otherwise, well, fucked. But today I read something that made me want to clarify something: while it’s possible to become depressed because of accurately understanding something about the state of the world, it’s not necessarily true that people with depression accurately understand the state of the world more than people who aren’t depressed. Let me explain.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 9 DAYS AGO