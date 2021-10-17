CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

COMMENTARY; CONQUERNG DEPRESSION

By Joyce Pellino Crane, News Director
westfordcatnews.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDid you know that in this country, over 20% of women over the age of forty are taking some sort of prescription drug for depression and/or anxiety? You may be one of them; I was, too. Conquering depression was a huge victory for me!. I lived most of my...

www.westfordcatnews.org

Knowridge Science Report

This vegetable may help lower depression

Mushrooms have been making headlines due to their many health advantages. They can lower one’s risk of cancer and premature death. In a new study from Penn State, researchers found that these superfoods may benefit a person’s mental health. They used data on diet and mental health collected from more...
NUTRITION
forthoodsentinel.com

Concussions linked to depression, anxiety, PTSD

Recent research shows mounting evidence of a link between mild traumatic brain injury and mental health conditions like depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder. For the first time, a study of post-mortem brains of service members who were diagnosed with blast-related concussions found visible evidence of damage to the brain.
MENTAL HEALTH
UPI News

Study: Sleep issues linked to mental health disorders

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- People with mental health disorders are more likely to have sleep problems than those who do not have the disorders, a study published Tuesday by PLOS Medicine found. Adults with severe depression, as well as anxiety, schizophrenia and bipolar disorder tend to go to bed later...
MENTAL HEALTH
UPMATTERS

Rapid treatment for depression

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) — Depression is the leading cause of disability worldwide, and unfortunately treatments for depression don’t always work. In fact, two-thirds of people with depression are not helped by the first antidepressant that they try and up to a third of people don’t respond to several attempts at treatment. But a particular type of therapy aimed at treatment-resistant depression is seeking to make a difference. Ivanhoe has the details.
MENTAL HEALTH
thefreshtoast.com

4 Ways To Prepare For Winter Depression

Winter depression is a real thing, starting to affect people right around this time of the year. Here’s what you can do to prepare. Raise your hand if you’re a fan of winter. Aside from the cold and shorter days, a lot of people are more prone to seasonal affective...
MENTAL HEALTH
Futurity

Mushrooms may lower risk of depression

Mushrooms may benefit mental health, new research reveals. Researchers used data on diet and mental health collected from more than 24,000 US adults between 2005 and 2016 and found that people who ate mushrooms had lower odds of having depression. According to the researchers, mushrooms contain ergothioneine, an antioxidant that...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

How to Manage Seasonal Depression

It is that time of year again; the days are getting shorter, and the temperatures are beginning to drop. For people with seasonal depression, this time of year is often the beginning of a long, emotionally draining series of months. Decreased daylight can mean an increase in symptoms, including fatigue, sadness, and loss of interest in activities.
MENTAL HEALTH
tamu.edu

A Potential End To Postpartum Depression

Postpartum depression affects about one in eight women, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. D. Samba Reddy a professor in the department of Neuroscience and Experimental Therapeutics in the Texas A&M University College of Medicine, is the lead researcher of a lab that may have discovered a treatment for postpartum depression, which has historically gone largely undiagnosed and unaddressed.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
skepchick.org

Are Depressed People Just More Realistic?

This post contains a video, which you can also view here. To support more videos like this, head to patreon.com/rebecca!. I’ve produced two different videos recently in which I mentioned that maybe a certain group of people (educated girls in sexist societies and vegans and vegetarians in meat-eating societies) may be more depressed or more anxious because they are accurately perceiving that the world they live in is fundamentally unfair or otherwise, well, fucked. But today I read something that made me want to clarify something: while it’s possible to become depressed because of accurately understanding something about the state of the world, it’s not necessarily true that people with depression accurately understand the state of the world more than people who aren’t depressed. Let me explain.
MENTAL HEALTH
Thrive Global

The Impact of the Media on Us – a Depressing Story

An extensive survey concerning depression released by the Oxford University research center Our World in Data shows that depression is a very complicated condition. According to the editors of the survey, “people with depression experience different symptoms, with different levels of severity, at different times in their lives, with episodes that last different lengths of time.” Worse yet, even people who are not diagnosed with depression suffer from symptoms of depression. Still worse, the survey found that depression is an umbrella condition that contains subtypes, and that in general, more people suffer from depression or its symptoms than those who do not.
MENTAL HEALTH
Custer County Chief

Depressing Screen Day is Oct. 14

Whether for heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes or depression, health screenings provide a quick and easy way to spot the first signs of serious illness. October 14 draws attention to the necessity of screening for depression. Depression is a common mental health condition. For some people, depression is mild...
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

Cognitive Distortions in Depression

Cognitive distortions are negative thoughts and beliefs that you’re more likely to have if you’re depressed. Learning to recognize them can help you cope. “I did so badly at the interview. I’m a failure. I’ll never do anything right.”. Do negative thoughts pop into your head when something goes wrong?...
MENTAL HEALTH
alternativemedicine.com

Suffering Depression? Try Eating Mushrooms.

Penn State researchers used data on diet and mental health collected from more than 24,000 U.S. adults between 2005 and 2016. They found that people who ate mushrooms had lower odds of having depression. According to the researchers, mushrooms contain ergothioneine, an antioxidant that may protect against cell and tissue...
HEALTH
Tahlequah Daily Press

COLUMN: Depression affects millions of people

According to the World Health Organization, more than 300 million people of all ages and genders suffer from depression. They also report that women are more affected by depression than men. Many are suffering from this health issue, but most often they suffer in silence. Some common symptoms include the...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, OK
iLifeMatter

Press the depression not the person.

Do you know a friend who is suffering from depression? If so, what can you do to help them? You are not alone in your feelings. According to the latest current estimates from the National Institute of Mental Health, little more than 7% of all people in the United States had an episode of severe depression during the calendar year 2017.
primenewsghana.com

5 unexpected triggers for depression

Depression is a problem that more and more people seem to be dealing with these days. Whether that’s because more people are depressed or because more people with depression are being diagnosed is not known. What is known is that more people are taking anti-depressant medication today than ever before.
MENTAL HEALTH
Rejoice Denhere

How I Beat Depression

Small changes are seriously underrated when you are fighting depression. I used to believe that I had to make major changes for anything big to happen in my life. I never once thought small changes, or even just one small change, could have a massive impact.
spectrumlocalnews.com

Ask the Experts: A look at overcoming depression

In this segment of Ask the Experts, Anchor Karla Redditte speaks with a Charlotte-based psychotherapist to delve into the issue of mental health struggles and ways of overcoming depression. Mental health has been a more talked-about topic in recent years, and the issue has been amplified by the pandemic. SoCorro...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Thrive Global

Protecting Cognition and Productivity With Tips for Depression

Depression is an adaptive life strategy that looks and feels like anything but adaptive. So, here’s how that works. According to psychiatrists Stevens and Price, whether we have lost an attachment and may feel alone and unloveable, or have lost standing somehow and feel like a loser in the game of life—what can follow is a process that results in:
MENTAL HEALTH
Thrive Global

WHEN STRESS AND ANXIETY MORPH INTO DEPRESSION

Recently, several people have shared with me that they feel they aren’t getting the same enjoyment out of things as they used to. Every day feels the same; even talking to friends has felt boring because nothing new is happening. The pandemic-fueled isolation that once felt like strong anxiety and...
MENTAL HEALTH

